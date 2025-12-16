Construction Approaching 70 Per Cent Completion on Saskatoon's New Urgent Care Centre

CANADA, December 16 - Released on December 16, 2025

Construction of the new Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre (UCC) continues to progress, nearing 70 per cent completion. The project has completed essential aspects including the structure, roofing and interior framing. Drywall installation is actively progressing with electrical and mechanical work ongoing.

"It is exciting to see the progress on the new Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre, knowing the impact it will have in improving access to care for Saskatoon families dealing with illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Urgent Care Centres put patients first by improving patient flow through emergency departments and ensuring families have access to the right care in the right place and at the right time. With the success of the Regina UCC, we look forward to bringing this model to Saskatoon and more communities in the future."

When complete, the UCC will offer treatment for minor illness, injuries, mental health and addiction supports, that are non-life-threatening but typically require urgent same day treatment.

“I am very pleased that construction on the Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre is progressing as expected,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. “This important milestone demonstrates our government’s commitment to building the health infrastructure Saskatchewan needs now and into the future.”

The UCC will be located near St. Paul's Hospital and will be operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) through a long-term lease agreement with Ahtakakoop Cree Developments (ACD), who has partnered with the government on the project. Substantial completion is anticipated in Fall 2026.

"The Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre is not just a facility; it is a commitment to accessible, respectful care built on partnership," Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments CEO Jay Ahenakew Funk said. "It represents improved access to care and demonstrates a commitment from the Province and AC Developments to the people of Saskatchewan."

“The Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre will provide enhanced patient access to same-day care,” Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. “Multi-disciplinary medical teams will collaborate on patient-centred care in one location, including on-site diagnostic imaging, lab services and mental health and addictions supports. Today’s announcement marks significant advancement and is a testament to our partnership with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments and the Government of Saskatchewan.”

Since opening in July 2024, the Regina UCC has provided same-day care to over 57,000 patients. Planning is underway to add UCCs in Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and second locations in both Regina and Saskatoon.

