Highways Budget Protecting Saskatchewan Drivers and Economy

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The Ministry of Highways 2026-27 Provincial Budget of $764 million will keep Saskatchewan drivers safe and keep our province's export-based economy moving and connected to the world.

"Our provincial government will continue upgrading highways and improving the transportation network with these investments," Highways Minister Kim Gartner said. "These enhancements will help motorists on their journeys and help Saskatchewan businesses move their goods destined for markets around the world."

$401 million in capital investments will make transportation corridors safer and more efficient. Initiatives will include:

Begin twinning on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert;

Continue twinning and corridor improvements on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon; and

Complete passing lane projects for Highway 10 between Fort Qu'Appelle and Melville, along with Highway 17 north of Lloydminster.

More than $78 million will go toward repairing or rebuilding 13 bridges and multiple culverts. This will include:

Complete the Highway 2 over Highway 1 overpass project at Moose Jaw; and

Replacement of the Highway 955 bridge over Clearwater River about 60 km north of La Loche.

The ministry will continue to deliver on its Saskatchewan Growth Plan goal of improving 10,000 kilometres of highway by 2030. This year's investment will deliver 850 kilometres of improvements, bringing the total to over 7,900 km after seven years, which includes:

Highway 2 - repaving North of Assiniboia;

Highway 16 - repaving from the Manitoba border to Churchbridge;

Highway 48 - repaving East of Davin; and

Highway 106 - upgrading to primary weight South of Highway 120.

$20.1 million will be invested in safety improvement projects such as intersections, guardrails, lighting and other assets.

Northern Saskatchewan will benefit from a $86.3 million investment to build, operate and maintain highways and airports - keeping northern citizens, communities and industry connected.

Key municipal road, short line railway infrastructure and related investments include:

$20.4 million to support economic growth and safety on rural municipal roads, an increase of $2 million for capital projects;

$8.6 million for construction and maintenance partnerships with urban municipalities;

$2.2 million for the Strategic Partnership Program to enhance safe movement of large trucks;

$850,000 toward community airport improvements; and

$1 million for the Short Line Railway Improvement Program.

With this year's budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $14.6 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 22,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

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