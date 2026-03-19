$4.3 Billion Capital Investment in 2026-27 Budget

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget delivers a capital budget in Saskatchewan at $4.3 billion, one of the largest total capital budgets in Saskatchewan's history.

Funding from this year's budget will invest in capital projects throughout the province to deliver essential infrastructure for Saskatchewan families and communities. This includes nearly $1.8 billion in capital projects across Executive Government and over $2.5 billion in capital projects by the province's commercial Crown corporations.

The 2026-27 Budget provides $635.7 million to support infrastructure improvements in the health sector to ensure residents can access quality health care as close to home as possible. Funding will be invested in major capital projects, including:

$238.4 million for redevelopment of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital;

$100.0 million for the Regina Long Term Care specialized beds facility;

$81.8 million for other capital initiatives including funding for additional urgent care centres;

$50.2 million for various integrated and long-term care facilities in the communities across the province including in Grenfell, La Ronge, Esterhazy and the Battlefords; and

$1.8 million to complete the pre-design phase for the Yorkton Hospital.

Work will also continue on priority projects such as the complex needs facilities in North Battleford and Moose Jaw, additional urgent care centres in Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert and North Battleford and hospital in Rosthern.

The budget includes $73.7 million for the rehabilitation and maintenance of health care facilities and invests $89.8 million in information technology projects and critical medical equipment to support patient care.

This year's budget invests $123.8 million for Saskatchewan's Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools to provide safe and inclusive learning environments for students. Funding includes:

$85.3 million to support new and ongoing school capital projects in the communities of Martensville-Warman, Shellbrook, Esterhazy, Balgonie, Carlyle, Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Pinehouse and Swift Current;

$20.0 million for relocatable classrooms; and

$18.5 million for minor capital renewal projects to allow school divisions to address structural repairs and renovations.

"We will continue to deliver on important infrastructure to protect Saskatchewan economy and Saskatchewan people," SaskBuilds Minister Sean Wilson said. "These are projects that impact how our world-class exports get to market, where our children go to school and where residents go to hospitals to receive health care."

The 2026-27 Budget invests $56.8 million in Saskatchewan's post-secondary infrastructure, including:

$24.6 million for Preventative Maintenance and Renewal and improvements at Universities, Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Regional Colleges;

$10.4 million to continue expanding space for new occupational therapy and speech language pathology programs at the University of Saskatchewan;

$10.0 million for continued design and planning work for Saskatchewan Polytechnic's campus renewal project in Saskatoon;

$4.6 million to support priority health care training expansions at Saskatchewan Polytechnic campuses in Regina and Saskatoon;

$4.2 million to support new programs and expansion of Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, Carlton Trail College and ongoing planning for the North West College facility in North Battleford; and

$3.0 million to support renovations and relocation for the University of Regina's Faculties of Nursing and Social Work in Saskatoon.

The 2026-27 Budget invests $417.2 million in transportation infrastructure. This investment will improve more than 850 kilometers (km) of Saskatchewan's provincial highway network, bringing our improvement total to 7,900 km in year seven of the 10-year, 10,000 km Growth Plan commitment. It includes 260 km of repaving, 490 km of combined medium and light pavement preservation, 50 km of Thin Membrane Surface and rural highway upgrades, 20 km of gravel rehabilitation and completion of two passing lane projects to increase safety and improve traffic flow.

This year's budget provides $239.0 million in transfers to municipalities for infrastructure projects through several programs, including the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Canada Community-Building Fund, New Building Canada Fund and the new Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund.

The 2026-27 Budget invests $323.2 million in government services infrastructure, including:

$128.2 million to invest in information technology, courts and corrections and other government services projects;

$102.2 million for equipment, including the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's Next Generation Airtanker Fleet purchase program;

$61.9 million for water infrastructure projects, including: $41.9 million for infrastructure rehabilitation; $15.5 million to continue design and legal work for the Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project; and $4.5 million to continue work on irrigation development projects including Luck Lake Irrigation Project and the Grant Devine Spillway project.

$15.9 million to make provincially owned housing units rent-ready, provide new affordable housing units and begin the design and build of enhanced emergency shelters; and

$15.0 million invested in the parks system including $2.5 million for park infrastructure focused on replacing infrastructure lost due to wildfires.

"Our government will continue to deliver critical infrastructure to protect the people of this province so that we can build Saskatchewan, with Saskatchewan for Saskatchewan," Wilson said.

Saskatchewan's Crown corporations will spend approximately $2.5 billion on capital projects this year to support economic growth and maintain and improve utility infrastructure. This includes:

$1.7 billion investment in SaskPower's electricity system;

$433.3 million through SaskTel in the province's information and communications technology infrastructure; and

$308.8 million in the province's natural gas transmission and distribution systems through SaskEnergy.

Through strategic investments in health and education projects, the 2026-27 Saskatchewan Capital Plan continues to support the Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goal of investing $30 billion by 2030.

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