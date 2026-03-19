Protecting Saskatchewan's Environment

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2026

The Ministry of Environment 2026-27 Provincial Budget will support ongoing efforts to protect Saskatchewan's natural environment and facilitate sustainable economic growth in the province.

"Saskatchewan is blessed with a pristine environment, clean air and water and an abundance of wildlife," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "The Environment budget protects our province's natural beauty, balanced with the needs for sustainable economic growth."

The 2026-27 Budget includes the following key investments:

Strengthening Saskatchewan's World Class Fishing

This budget allocates $700,000 to initiate preliminary design work for the modernization of the Saskatchewan Fish Hatchery.

The hatchery is responsible for all fish stocked in the province's public waterbodies. This investment will explore feasibility of modernizing the facility to improve efficiency, reduce operating costs and address biosecurity risks.

"Saskatchewan is a renowned destination for angling, and hundreds of thousands of residents and non-residents enjoy our incredible fishing in our lakes and rivers each year," Rowden said. "This investment will ensure the hatchery is able to meet the future needs of our residents and support a strong tourism sector."

In addition to the hatchery modernization, the ministry will also commence planning of a new standalone walleye intensive rearing facility. Advancing the modernization and rearing facility at the same time will allow the ministry to find efficiencies and achieve economies of scale.

Streamlining Regulatory System to Advance Sustainable Growth

This budget also commits $2 million to advance Phase 3 of the ministry's multi-year business transformation initiative. The budget this year will be focused on renewing the ministry's regulatory services system to offer a more efficient digital experience for industry clients, replacing the outdated application system for environmental regulatory and permitting decisions.

"By simplifying how industry partners work with us, we can foster growth across multiple industries and sectors,'" Rowden said. "This initiative directly supports the Saskatchewan growth plan's goal to grow and strengthen our natural resource economy and position the province as an energy and mineral powerhouse."

More Support for a Key Partner in Waste Reduction

Reflecting an increase in beverage container recycling, the 2026-27 Budget includes an increase of $117,000 in grant payments to SARCAN through the Beverage Container Collection and Recycling Program.

"We are always pleased to see an increase in grant money for SARCAN," Rowden said. "Our beverage container and recycling program has some of the highest collection rates in the country and SARCAN is a leader in environmental protection, job creation and economic growth through its province-wide recycling network."

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