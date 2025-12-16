Derby Barracks / Request for Information / Theft of ATV
CASE#: 25A5006229
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Occurred between 2200 hours on 10/30/25 and 0700 hours on 10/31/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. in the town of Derby
VIOLATION: Theft of ATV/Side by Side
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/31/2025 at approximately 1606 hours, the State Police received the report of a stolen Camouflage 2008 Yamaha Rhino 700 ATV from a driveway on Main St. in the town of Derby. The theft occurred some time between 2200 hours on 10/30/25 and 0700 hours on 10/31/25. Anyone with information about this theft is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper James Gallup
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
802-334-8881
