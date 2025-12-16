Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Request for Information / Theft of ATV

VSP News Release-Incident-Request for Information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5006229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                        

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Occurred between 2200 hours on 10/30/25 and 0700 hours on 10/31/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. in the town of Derby

VIOLATION: Theft of ATV/Side by Side

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/31/2025 at approximately 1606 hours, the State Police received the report of a stolen Camouflage 2008 Yamaha Rhino 700 ATV from a driveway on Main St. in the town of Derby. The theft occurred some time between 2200 hours on 10/30/25 and 0700 hours on 10/31/25. Anyone with information about this theft is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Trooper James Gallup

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881

 

