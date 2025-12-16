Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5005550

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Klara Calderon-Guthe

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/16/25 0751 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 125 Bridport, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment 13 VSA 1025

 

ACCUSED: Mercedes Terrier

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

VICTIM: Samuel Leno

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Henry, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/16/25 at approximately 0751 hours, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks received a report of a road rage incident on VT Route 125 in the Town of Bridport. The investigation revealed Mercedes Terrier had recklessly endangered the life of Samuel Leno. Mercedes was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addiston County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 5th, 2025, at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME 01/05/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen HWY

New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919

 

