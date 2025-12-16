New Haven Barracks / Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5005550
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Klara Calderon-Guthe
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/16/25 0751 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 125 Bridport, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment 13 VSA 1025
ACCUSED: Mercedes Terrier
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: Samuel Leno
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Henry, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/16/25 at approximately 0751 hours, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks received a report of a road rage incident on VT Route 125 in the Town of Bridport. The investigation revealed Mercedes Terrier had recklessly endangered the life of Samuel Leno. Mercedes was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addiston County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 5th, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME 01/05/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe
Vermont State Police – New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen HWY
New Haven, VT 05472
802-388-4919
