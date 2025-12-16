New Haven Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5005550 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Klara Calderon-Guthe STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 12/16/25 0751 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 125 Bridport, VT VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment 13 VSA 1025 ACCUSED: Mercedes Terrier AGE: 25 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT VICTIM: Samuel Leno AGE: 25 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Henry, NY SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/16/25 at approximately 0751 hours, Troopers with the New Haven Barracks received a report of a road rage incident on VT Route 125 in the Town of Bridport. The investigation revealed Mercedes Terrier had recklessly endangered the life of Samuel Leno. Mercedes was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addiston County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 5th, 2025, at 1230 hours. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME 01/05/25 at 1230 hours COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe Vermont State Police – New Haven 2490 Ethan Allen HWY New Haven, VT 05472 802-388-4919

