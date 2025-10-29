Levridge and RSM Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Agribusiness

Levridge and RSM join forces to deliver advanced ERP and consulting solutions, driving innovation and digital growth in the agribusiness sector.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levridge , a leading provider of modern accounting and business solutions for the agricultural industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with RSM , a global leader in consulting and technology services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in accelerating digital transformation across agribusiness, food production, and manufacturing sectors – uniting Levridge’s industry-specific ERP software with RSM’s consulting expertise, global reach, and deep food and beverage industry knowledge.Empowering Business Growth Through InnovationThe partnership is built on a shared commitment to empowering middle market agriculture-related organizations with modern technology and exceptional service. By uniting Levridge’s SaaS platform with RSM’s consulting capabilities, global reach, and deep food & beverage expertise, customers will benefit from:• Unified System connects accounting, supply chain, and operational data to accelerate growth and manage risk.• Global Perspective ensures consistent quality and delivery for businesses across geographic regions.• Scalable Cloud Solution built on the secure, Microsoft-powered platform with AI capabilities to meet today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision.“We are thrilled to partner with RSM to bring our solutions to a broader audience,” said John Melland, CEO of Levridge. “Their reputation for excellence and deep understanding of the middle market make them an ideal partner as we continue to transform accounting and operations in the agribusiness industry.”“The partnership with Levridge strengthens our ability to deliver specialized ERP solutions to clients in highly regulated industries such as agribusiness, food production, and manufacturing,” said Kevin Head, Microsoft Food & Beverage Industry Leader at RSM. “We’re excited to collaborate and help clients unlock new levels of efficiency, traceability, and data-driven decision making.”About LevridgeLevridge, founded in 2018, is dedicated to building comprehensive solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the agricultural sector. With a focus on modernizing agribusiness operations, Levridge offers a suite of solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management. These solutions include Commodity Accounting, Ag Sales, and Patronage & Equity, all designed to streamline processes, enhance data sharing, and provide real-time insights. https://www.levridge.com/ For more information:John MellandCEO, Levridgejohn.melland@levridge.comAbout RSMRSM is a leading provider of professional services to the middle market. With a client-centric approach and a global reach, RSM supports clients ranging from growers and packers to processors and distributors, offering tailored strategies for supply chain optimization, quality control, and digital transformation. https://rsmus.com/ For more information:Kevin HeadMicrosoft Food & Beverage Industry Leader at RSM

