Levridge Release Elevates Equity & Patronage Solution with Enhanced Transparency and Member Engagement Tools

Powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365

The Levridge October 2025 Equity and Patronage release provides new tools for transparency, accuracy, flexibility, and member engagement.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levridge , a leading provider of modern software solutions for agricultural cooperatives, announced the release of its enhanced Equity & Patronage solution.This latest release introduces powerful new features that empower cooperatives to manage equity and patronage processes with greater accuracy, flexibility, and transparency.“This release represents a major step forward in our mission to modernize cooperative operations,” said John Melland, CEO of Levridge. “By delivering tools that enhance transparency, reduce manual effort, and align with how our customers actually work, we’re helping cooperatives better serve their members and communities.”Key Enhancements Include:- Allocation Calculation Type: A new weighted average calculation method enables equitable and auditable distribution of dividend allocations. Organizations can now proportionally allocate a user-defined total amount based on members’ actual transactional activity across selected categories. This supports more flexible, data-driven strategies aligned with industry practices.- Batch Job and Notification Center: Equity and patronage processes often involve large data sets. The new process center provides real-time visibility into running and completed jobs, allowing users to monitor calculation progress and ensure timely completion.- Member Summary Report: New reporting capabilities allow cooperatives to generate and distribute personalized equity summaries and stock certificate reports to members. A lien holder report has also been added to provide a consolidated view of liens across all members.- Merged Payments: To simplify downstream ERP integration and financial reconciliation, users can now merge multiple payment transactions into a single payment per member. This enhancement reduces complexity and improves clarity in financial records.- User-Defined Fields on Transactions: Organizations can now tailor transaction records with custom fields to meet unique business needs and reporting requirements.The Equity & Patronage solution is now available. To learn more, visit the Levridge 2025 Release 2 blog or explore Levridge Equity & Patronage.For more information, contact John Melland at john.melland@levridge.comAbout LevridgeLevridge Inc. is a premier ag-tech company delivering transformative accounting and business solutions tailored to the agricultural industry. Powered by the secure, cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics platform, Levridge empowers agribusinesses to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and optimize performance. https://www.levridge.com/ For more information:John Melland, CEOjohn.melland@levridge.com

Levridge Equity and Patronage Demo An In Depth Look at a Modern Accounting Solution for Cooperatives

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.