Agitated Solutions Announces W. L. Gore & Associates Joins Series B Investment Syndicate

Funding will advance pivotal Phase III clinical trial for ASI-02 and next-generation cardiac imaging software

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agitated Solutions, Inc. (“ASI”), a clinical-stage medical technology company developing tools to improve ultrasound imaging and diagnosis across multiple clinical applications, today announced that the venture arm of W. L. Gore & Associates has joined its Series B financing syndicate alongside Engage Venture Partners and individual investors.Proceeds from the Series B financing will support the ENHANCE Phase III clinical trial for ASI-02, the company’s investigational ultrasound imaging agent, as well as the development of proprietary software to aid in the detection and characterization of right-to-left cardiac shunts, and commercial readiness activities for future market expansion.“We are honored that Gore, whose medical business is a leader in the field of PFO closure devices and reducing strokes in appropriately selected patients, sees the potential benefit of our technology,” said Micah Eimer, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Agitated Solutions. “This investment validates our mission to make cardiac imaging more precise and accessible — helping clinicians improve accurate diagnosis with initial imaging and tailoring treatment for their patients.”“We’re excited for this next chapter in Agitated Solutions’ growth,” said Morgan Evans, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is focused on advancing the science, validating our technology through rigorous clinical evidence, and preparing for commercialization so physicians can more confidently detect and treat conditions that have long been overlooked.”“Our participation in Agitated Solutions’ Series B financing reflects Gore’s strategic commitment to supporting technologies with potential to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes,” said Jason Wolfe, lead for W. L. Gore & Associates’ health care venture fund. “We look forward to contributing our expertise in medical innovation to help accelerate the company’s next phase of clinical and commercial development.”About the ENHANCE Phase III Clinical TrialThe ENHANCE study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of ASI-02, a novel right-heart contrast agent, in detecting right-to-left cardiac shunts. The trial is enrolling participants across leading U.S. and international cardiology centers and is designed to support regulatory submissions and market entry. Caution: New Drug—Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.About Agitated SolutionsAgitated Solutions (ASI) is a Minnesota-based medical technology company developing a portfolio of products to enhance the use of ultrasound imaging, improve efficiency and clinical outcomes. The Company's platform includes a proprietary ultrasound contrast agent, workflow streamlining accessories, and AI-enabled software solutions that improve image quality and enhance diagnostics. ASI-02 is an investigational new drug and is not approved for use in the U.S. outside of the IND. It is currently approved for use in Canada.About W. L. Gore & AssociatesW. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world’s highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5.3 billion.Gore’s venture funds accelerate innovation through investments in promising technologies that address society’s most complex technology challenges, primarily focused in healthcare and sustainability. Learn more at ventures.gore.com For more information, please visit agitatedsolutions.com Media Contacts:Tara EricksonErickson Public Affairstara@ericksonpublicaffairs.com612.280.8998

