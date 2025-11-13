Black Friday at Mall of America® brings big energy, big names, and even bigger giveaways

Pop sensation, JoJo Siwa, to perform her new holiday single live as festive giveaways, entertainment, and holiday magic fill every corner of the Mall

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Friday is almost here, and Mall of America® is ready to welcome the holiday season with unmatched energy and excitement. Continuing its annual tradition, the Mall will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, November 28, inviting thousands of eager shoppers to kick off their holiday celebrations. Tens of thousands of dollars in prizes, unbelievable doorbusters, and live entertainment throughout the Mall, including a live performance by JoJo Siwa, make this year’s Black Friday Together a festive shopping experience unlike any other!“There’s nothing quite like the magic of Black Friday at Mall of America,” said Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Mall of America. “It’s more than a shopping day; it’s a moment where the season truly begins. Families come together, friends gather, and the entire Mall comes alive with joy, music, and celebration. This year, we’re bringing that festive spirit to life in bigger, more exciting ways than ever before, with entertainment, and surprises, creating countless unforgettable experiences for our guests.”Guests entering through the North Entrance will receive a Mystery Card presented by the Minnesota Lottery, revealing either a Silver prize, redeemable at participating retailers, or a coveted Doorbuster prize. Those lucky enough to receive a Doorbuster will be escorted to the high-energy Doorbuster Zone, where larger-than-life characters will literally bust through a door to deliver prizes valued up to nearly $600. The first 200 guests in line (ages 18+) will also receive a Spot it! Game, a $25 MOA gift card, and entry into a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000, courtesy of Asmodee, doubling the prize awarded last year.New this year, early risers can enjoy a Pre-Opening Celebration outside the North Entrance, hosted by local hip-hop artist Nur-D with music from DJ Hayes, live carolers, and complimentary hot chocolate and hand warmers to keep spirits bright as anticipation builds.At Noon, pop icon JoJo Siwa will take the stage in the HuntingtonBank Rotunda with a live performance, debuting her brand-new holiday single, “Little Drummer Girl,” for the first time ever. Following the performance, 100 lucky fans will enjoy a meet & greet, complete with a photo, a signature JoJo bow, and a commemorative poster. JoJo will also relaunch her iconic bow line with an exclusive Bow Shop pop-up, featuring signature bows, necklaces, t-shirts, and more.The day’s excitement continues with a full lineup of live entertainment in the Rotunda, including performances by Bells2Go, a unique musical act using 35 cast bronze bells.With nearly 25 new retailers opening by the end of 2025, there's never been a better time to shop and earn at Mall of America. From SKIMS and Samsung to POP MART and NBA Store, MOA’s growing lineup offers something for everyone. Through the MOA Holiday Rewards program, guests can earn points for every purchase by uploading receipts in the MOA app and redeem them for attraction passes, dining perks, VIP experiences, and more. New in 2025, guests earn 100 bonus points after their fifth purchase, 500 more after the tenth purchase, and don’t miss Double Point Tuesdays from November 11 through December 16. Plus, MOA Insiders Premium members earn points five times faster.Shoppers can also score big at Nickelodeon Universewith 40% off Annual Passes from November 17 through December 1, and BOGO admission to Crayola Experience from November 28 through December 1, both offers are available online and in person. And of course, hundreds of Black Friday deals will be available across MOA’s wide range of retailers, with savings on fashion, beauty, toys, tech, and more.Also returning on Black Friday is the Candy Cane Institute, the elf-run, Santa-approved “holiday research lab.” Guests can embark on a self-guided journey through whimsical stations led by Santa’s trusted elves. Online photo package reservations include a personalized call from Santa, digital photos, and a festive e-postcard. Walk-up visits without photo packages are also welcome based on availability.As the doors open and the celebrations begin, Black Friday Together kicks off more than just the holiday shopping season, it welcomes the return of the magic you can only find at Mall of America. The energy is high, the entertainment is unmatched, and the memories made last far beyond the day. This year, we celebrate not just the deals, but the togetherness that defines the holidays. Whether continuing beloved traditions or starting new ones, Black Friday at MOA is where the season truly comes to life.For more information on Black Friday at MOA, mallofamerica.com/blackfriday For more information on all things holiday at MOA, visit mallofamerica.com/holiday ABOUT MALL OF AMERICAAt 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 500 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

