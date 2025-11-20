Smart spending, deals and early shopping define 2025 holiday season, Mall of America® survey finds

This year’s results reflect what we’re hearing from shoppers everywhere. People are balancing smart spending with a real desire to make the season special.” — Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new survey from Mall of America reveals that shoppers are approaching the 2025 holiday season with a mix of excitement and strategy, focusing on deals, early shopping, and thoughtful spending.More than 1,300 shoppers participated in the survey which was distributed through multiple channels to reach a broad audience beyond Mall of America guests. According to the findings, 88% of consumers plan to shop on Black Friday if the deals are right. Many will combine both in-person and online experiences while prioritizing gifts for kids and family."This year’s results reflect what we’re hearing from shoppers everywhere. People are balancing smart spending with a real desire to make the season special,” said Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Mall of America. “Even with the economy on their minds, consumers are still eager for great deals and meaningful traditions. Mall of America is proud to offer both by helping guests stretch their dollars while creating joyful experiences that make the holidays unforgettable.”While the season remains bright, economic factors continue to shape consumer behavior. Many shoppers say they’re tightening budgets, using rewards programs, and making more intentional choices about where and how they spend.Here are key insights from the 2025 Mall of America holiday shopping survey.• Who is shopping on Black Friday and wheno 44% are Early Birds, ready for opening deals when the Mall openso 25% are Late to the Game, preferring to miss the morning rush but still score savingso 15% are Weekend Shoppers, heading to the Mall the weekend after Black Fridayo 13% are Avoiders, skipping the crowds altogethero 3% are Entertainers, shopping primarily for the entertainment experience• Spending outlook compared to last yearo 41% expect to spend about the sameo 34% plan to spend lesso 14% plan to spend moreo 11% are unsure• Planned holiday budgetso 17% under $250o 27% $251 to $499o 30% $500 to $999o 19% $1,000 to $1,999o 7% $2,000 or more• How Inflation and the economy are impacting budgetso 53% plan to “shop smarter” with deals, promotions, and rewardso 31% have tightened their budgeto The rest say their spending is not affected or they are unsure• What is influencing your gift choices most this yearo 47% Friends and familyo 40% Price and promotionso 9% Social media trendso 4% Brand loyalty• What stresses shoppers mosto 35% Staying on budgeto 28% Finding the right gifto 18% Crowds and busy storeso 14% Nothing, I love it allo 5% Shipping delays• How shoppers are spendingo 66% will mix in-store shopping and online shoppingo 29% will shop primarily in-persono 3% plan to shop online onlyo 2% are undecided• Top gift categories1. Clothing2. Toys and games3. Tech4. Accessories and jewelry5. Gift cards6. BeautyAs the survey suggests, shoppers are heading into the season with clear priorities: value, convenience, and connecting with the people they love. Mall of America will continue to track these trends throughout the holiday season.For more information on holidays at Mall of America, visit mallofamerica.com/holiday

