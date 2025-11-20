Smart spending, deals and early shopping define 2025 holiday season, Mall of America® survey finds
More than 1,300 shoppers participated in the survey which was distributed through multiple channels to reach a broad audience beyond Mall of America guests. According to the findings, 88% of consumers plan to shop on Black Friday if the deals are right. Many will combine both in-person and online experiences while prioritizing gifts for kids and family.
"This year’s results reflect what we’re hearing from shoppers everywhere. People are balancing smart spending with a real desire to make the season special,” said Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Mall of America. “Even with the economy on their minds, consumers are still eager for great deals and meaningful traditions. Mall of America is proud to offer both by helping guests stretch their dollars while creating joyful experiences that make the holidays unforgettable.”
While the season remains bright, economic factors continue to shape consumer behavior. Many shoppers say they’re tightening budgets, using rewards programs, and making more intentional choices about where and how they spend.
Here are key insights from the 2025 Mall of America holiday shopping survey.
• Who is shopping on Black Friday and when
o 44% are Early Birds, ready for opening deals when the Mall opens
o 25% are Late to the Game, preferring to miss the morning rush but still score savings
o 15% are Weekend Shoppers, heading to the Mall the weekend after Black Friday
o 13% are Avoiders, skipping the crowds altogether
o 3% are Entertainers, shopping primarily for the entertainment experience
• Spending outlook compared to last year
o 41% expect to spend about the same
o 34% plan to spend less
o 14% plan to spend more
o 11% are unsure
• Planned holiday budgets
o 17% under $250
o 27% $251 to $499
o 30% $500 to $999
o 19% $1,000 to $1,999
o 7% $2,000 or more
• How Inflation and the economy are impacting budgets
o 53% plan to “shop smarter” with deals, promotions, and rewards
o 31% have tightened their budget
o The rest say their spending is not affected or they are unsure
• What is influencing your gift choices most this year
o 47% Friends and family
o 40% Price and promotions
o 9% Social media trends
o 4% Brand loyalty
• What stresses shoppers most
o 35% Staying on budget
o 28% Finding the right gift
o 18% Crowds and busy stores
o 14% Nothing, I love it all
o 5% Shipping delays
• How shoppers are spending
o 66% will mix in-store shopping and online shopping
o 29% will shop primarily in-person
o 3% plan to shop online only
o 2% are undecided
• Top gift categories
1. Clothing
2. Toys and games
3. Tech
4. Accessories and jewelry
5. Gift cards
6. Beauty
As the survey suggests, shoppers are heading into the season with clear priorities: value, convenience, and connecting with the people they love. Mall of America will continue to track these trends throughout the holiday season.
For more information on holidays at Mall of America, visit mallofamerica.com/holiday.
Madison Amland
Mall of America
Madison.Amland@moa.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.