Lumea Announces Collaboration with Cleveland Diagnostics to Enable Greater Access to IsoPSA® Testing for Prostate Cancer Risk Stratification

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea, the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology , today announced a strategic collaboration with Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering precision oncology company, to integrate the ordering and resulting of the IsoPSAprostate cancer blood test into Lumea’s digital software. IsoPSA prostate cancer risk assessment results are now seamlessly incorporated into the Lumea platform , enabling urologists to order testing and access critical patient results within a unified digital environment."We’re very excited to be working with Cleveland Diagnostics to embed IsoPSA directly into our platform. It helps us further our ability to bring clinicians a more complete and efficient solution to confidently manage prostate cancer risk,” said James Thackeray, Lumea CEO.“We are excited to facilitate access to IsoPSA through our collaboration with Lumea,” said Bob Rochelle, CCO of Cleveland Diagnostics. “This collaboration makes it easier for physicians to incorporate IsoPSA into their workflow.”Lumea’s digital pathology system supports the highest volume of digital cases in the U.S., with significant adoption in urology, dermatology, and gastroenterology. The integration of IsoPSA further strengthens Lumea's offerings for urologists and reinforces its position as a leader in providing comprehensive cancer diagnostic workflows.About LumeaLumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future.Learn more at lumeadigital.com.About Cleveland DiagnosticsCleveland Diagnostics is a precision oncology company focused on changing the shape of cancer detection. The company has unlocked the diagnostic power of protein structure with its revolutionary IsoClear™ platform that enables novel diagnostics based on a single cancer-specific, protein structure-based assessment using easy-to-execute tests within the clinical lab setting. Learn more at ClevelandDx.com and IsoPSA.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.