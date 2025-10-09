Lumea and Valar Labs Announce Partnership to Improve Bladder Cancer Treatment Decisions

Valar Labs and Lumea Partnership

Lumea and Valar Labs today announced a partnership to integrate Valar Labs' Vesta tests into the Lumea digital pathology platform.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea, the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology , and Valar Labs, an AI-powered cancer diagnostics company, today announced a partnership to integrate Valar Labs' Vesta tests into the Lumea digital pathology platform . This collaboration will provide urologists with an innovative tool to predict patient response to non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) treatment, helping to optimize therapy selection and improve patient outcomes.The Vesta Bladder BCGPredict test uses AI to analyze pathology slides and predict a patient's likelihood of responding to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy, the standard of care for NMIBC. The Vesta Bladder Risk Stratify test provides individualized risk of recurrence and risk of muscle-invasive progression. By integrating Vesta into its platform, Lumea will enable urologists and pathologists to seamlessly access this critical diagnostic information, enhancing their ability to make informed, evidence-based decisions about treatment.“We’re so excited about this partnership with Valar Labs. At Lumea, we know that true digital transformation is about more than just imaging; it’s about delivering actionable data to the clinician when it matters most. This is one more positive step in that direction,” said James Thackeray, Lumea CEO.The Vesta tests provide clear, actionable insights that can help clinicians judiciously allocate limited BCG supplies and identify patients who may benefit from alternative therapies, as well as those that may benefit from escalated treatment pathways. Valar Labs’ data shows that patients with a high recurrence score have a 2x elevated risk of recurrence, and those with a high progression score have a >3x elevated risk of disease progression.“We are thrilled to be partnering with Lumea to streamline access to personalized medicine in bladder cancer for patients across the country. Having Vesta Bladder tests seamlessly integrated into the workflow for practices will lower the friction for providers and patients to receive prognostic and predictive information on their tumor,” said Anirudh Joshi, CEO of Valar Labs.The partnership combines Lumea's expertise in digital pathology workflow with Valar Labs' advanced AI diagnostics, creating a comprehensive solution that supports enhanced patient care in high-volume urology practices across the country.About LumeaLumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at lumeadigital.com.About Valar LabsValar Labs is an AI-powered diagnostics company dedicated to removing uncertainty from cancer treatment decisions. Its mission is to help physicians and patients make informed choices by providing reliable, evidence-based insights. The company’s flagship Vesta Bladder diagnostics portfolio uses AI to analyze pathology slides to prognosticate outcomes and predict patient response to therapy in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, helping to personalize treatment and improve outcomes. Learn more at valarlabs.com.

