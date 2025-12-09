Lumea Partners with ZayaAI to Make A Digitally-Enabled LIS Globally Accessible

ZayaAI and Lumea partnership

ZayaAI is embedding Lumea's viewer into the Zaya LIS, creating a single digital workspace for pathologists. This streamlines workflows and boosts efficiency.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea, the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology , and ZayaAI, a next-generation pathology LIS provider, have announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a single, connected digital workspace for real-world diagnostics. By embedding Lumea’s FDA-cleared and intuitive whole slide image viewer directly into the Zaya Pathology LIS, pathologists can open, navigate, and annotate slides within the same workflow as cases and reports, eliminating the need to juggle multiple systems or applications. This unified digital environment streamlines global case management, improves efficiency, and will be rolled out with initial Zaya LIS sites as well as offered to new and existing customers who select the Lumea viewer option."Embedding the Lumea viewer inside Zaya LIS lets pathologists work in one seamless digital workspace—from accessioning to diagnosis—without juggling multiple systems. This collaboration is a key step toward making high-quality digital pathology usable in everyday routine, not just in pilot projects," said Cristian Mogodici, CEO of ZayaAI.This partnership creates a unified environment for case management, image review, and future AI, which is critical for diagnostic pathology labs, hospitals, and reference centers adopting or scaling digital pathology. Among efficiency benefits, labs may also find it easier to move digital pathology into more everyday practices and reduce turnaround time on tests and results."We’re very excited about this partnership. At Lumea, we know that true digital transformation is about more than just imaging; it’s about delivering actionable data to the clinician when it matters most. This is one more positive step in that direction," said James Thackeray, Lumea CEO.Together, Lumea and ZayaAI look forward to supporting and providing better solutions for practices around the world and enhancing cancer patient care. For more information about this integration, contact Lumea at lumeadigital.com or ZayaAI at https://www.zaya.ai/ About LumeaLumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at lumeadigital.com.About ZayaAIZayaAI is a health-tech company dedicated to enhancing the power of pathologists through a next-generation Pathology LIS and AI tools. Zaya Pathology LIS digitalizes the entire workflow—from case registration and macroscopy to slide scanning, reporting, and QA—while supporting strict data protection and regulatory requirements. Designed as an AI-ready, cloud-enabled platform with embedded viewing, OCR, and speech-to-text, Zaya helps labs standardize processes and reduce turnaround time. Learn more at https://www.zaya.ai/

