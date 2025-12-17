GYC Vegas Celebrates a Landmark Year with Major Client Wins, Team Expansion, and Forward-Looking PR Strategies

Gina Yager, founder and director of GYC Vegas, appointed to the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “Get Your Chat on with GYC Vegas” - The podcast which features authentic conversations with Las Vegas business leaders, grew in 2025 with increasing views, downloads, and followers. Alyssa Gershman, PR & Operations Assistant has joined the GYC Vegas team.

Las Vegas-Based Public Relations and Marketing agency expands team, secures marquee partnerships, and reimagines PR for an AI-driven media landscape

Each new partnership brings unique opportunities to showcase our creativity, expertise, and strategic approach to media, branding, and storytelling in an increasingly complex communications landscape.” — Gina Yager, founder and director of GYC Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GYC Vegas , a Las Vegas based public relations and marketing agency, wraps 2025 celebrating a year of remarkable growth, including high-profile client wins, expanded services, and key additions to its team. As the world’s media landscape evolves, the agency combines creative storytelling, innovative campaigns, and AI-informed strategies to deliver measurable visibility and impact for its clients across lifestyle, entertainment, technology, career training, health & wellness, and nonprofit sectors.“This year’s client growth reflects both GYC Vegas’ expanding capabilities and our commitment to tailored, results-driven campaigns,” said Gina Yager, founder and director of GYC Vegas. “Each new partnership brings unique opportunities to showcase our creativity, expertise, and strategic approach to media, branding, and storytelling in an increasingly complex communications landscape.”Key Client Wins & ProjectsIn 2025, GYC Vegas secured several marquee clients and projects across entertainment, technology, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors. Highlights included:• Adventura Gaming – Full-scale PR for the launch of Penn & Teller’s new table game at the Rio Hotel & Casino, including event coordination and targeted media placement.• MDMeals – Communications and media support for the launch of Nevada-born medical meal-prep brand focused on physician-developed nutrition.• Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF) – Expanded partnership beyond the Home + History Festival to year-round PR support for statewide advocacy initiatives and monthly preservation events.• Ubertrends – Ongoing positioning and media outreach for the digital consumer intelligence platform that educates business professionals on how to capitalize on cultural trends.• Let’s Talk! Child Development Center – Media relations, social media and community awareness campaigns for the preschool that combines developmental therapies with early childhood development.• Marriage Can Be Murder / Ivory Star Productions – Support for the iconic Las Vegas dinner show’s relocation to the Rio Hotel & Casino, brand visibility, story development, and audience engagement.• Peak Performance Partners – Ongoing PR services highlighting professional coaching, leadership training, and workplace performance programs.• Las Vegas Recovery Hospital – Strategic communications and messaging support for the launch of Southern Nevada’s first acute care hospital specializing in addiction recovery-focused healthcare.New Talent Strengthens Agency CapabilitiesTo support its expanding portfolio, GYC Vegas welcomed two new team members:• Alyssa Gershman, PR & Operations Assistant– Supporting social media management, client coordination, and campaign execution.• Melody Glover, PR Intern – Assisting with research, content writing, and media tracking. Industry Recognition and Professional DevelopmentGYC Vegas’ work and expertise continued to gain recognition throughout 2025, with the agency achieving notable milestones in professional development, audience growth, and industry engagement. Key highlights included:• Henderson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors - Yager was appointed to the Board of Directors, bringing her expertise in communications and strategic marketing to the organization’s advocacy and member services.• Vegas Chamber Executive Women’s Council - Yager joined the council in 2025, a leadership program supporting women’s career advancement and networking in Nevada’s business community.• PRSA Pinnacle Awards for Media Relations Excellence - GYC Vegas won two Pinnacle Awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Las Vegas Valley chapter, for two outstanding media relations campaigns.• Top PR Pitch Recognition - The agency was recognized as a top finalist in the 2025 Smart PR Inner Circle Best Pitch of the Year Awards, for a rapid-response newsjacking pitch that captured media attention, highlighting the team’s ability to execute timely strategies that engage the media and deliver results.• “ Get Your Chat on with GYC Vegas ” Podcast Growth - The agency’s podcast continued growing in 2025, with rising engagement across YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Podbean. Biweekly episodes highlight authentic conversations with Las Vegas business leaders, drawing increasing views, downloads, and followers. https://gycvegas.com/podcast/ • PRSA Counselors Academy Membership and 2026 Conference Planning Committee - Gina Yager joined the academy in 2025 and was selected to serve on the planning committee for the prestigious 2026 national conference, contributing her expertise to shape programming for PR firm leaders and executives nationwide.• PRSA “AI in Action: Practical Tools and Techniques for the Modern Communicator” - GYC Vegas earned a certificate in generative AI for communications, covering content creation, research, and campaign execution.Adapting to a Changing PR LandscapeAI is rapidly transforming public relations, as it reshapes media consumption, content discovery, and audience engagement. GYC Vegas is embracing these changes, embracing AI insights while maintaining human-centered storytelling to help clients stay ahead in a digital, data-driven environment. To support this next chapter, the agency is developing new tools and deliverables that strengthen client visibility across emerging platforms and evolving search behaviors.“Our approach is not about replacing creativity with technology,” said Yager, “It’s about understanding how AI is reshaping communications and using it strategically to enhance results for our clients. In 2026, we will continue to innovate while keeping people and stories at the center of everything we do.”GYC Vegas enters 2026 with expanded capabilities, a diverse client portfolio, and a refined approach to communications in an evolving media environment. The agency continues to serve clients ranging from emerging startups to established national organizations, delivering tailored campaigns that drive measurable visibility and impact.About GYC VegasGYC Vegas is a Las Vegas–based boutique public relations and marketing agency that helps businesses, nonprofits, and brands share their stories, connect with the audiences that matter, and achieve measurable results. With over 20 years of experience, the agency serves a wide range of industries, from hospitality and gaming to technology, healthcare, career training, and nonprofit advocacy. GYC Vegas develops tailored strategies that include brand storytelling, media relations, social media, event promotion, and integrated marketing, combining local expertise with national insights to deliver campaigns that increase visibility, drive engagement, and produce tangible outcomes.Recognized as one of the Best PR Firms in Las Vegas by Expertise and UpCity, GYC Vegas has earned multiple PRSA Pinnacle Awards, including honors in Media Relations, Press Releases, Events, and Best in Show. Learn more at gycvegas.com.

