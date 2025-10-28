National Technical Institute Expands with Second Houston Campus

National Technical Institute (NTI), a state-approved trade school offering fast-track training programs in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. National Technical Institute (NTI) opens second campus in the South Belt / Ellington area in Houston. For more information visit https://www.ntitraining.com/locations/houston/ NTI has built its reputation for making trade education accessible and affordable with streamlined programs that prepare students for careers in as little as 12-16 weeks.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Technical Institute (NTI), a state-approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Houston, is expanding its reach in Houston with the opening of a second campus in the Southeast located in the South Belt / Ellington area. Enrollment is now open for classes beginning the week of November 24 at the new location, which offers fast-track training programs in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical.Building on the success of its Northwest Houston campus in the Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing part of Houston, the expansion reflects a growing demand for skilled trades training and NTI’s commitment to helping more individuals prepare for stable, high-demand careers in industries essential to the region’s future. NTI Houston campuses are located at:• Southeast Houston campus - South Belt / Ellington area - 13027 Gulf Commerce Dr. Suite AHouston, TX 77034• Northwest Houston campus - Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing area - 9001 Jameel Rd, Houston, TX 77040.NTI has built its reputation on making trade education accessible and affordable with streamlined programs that prepare students for careers in as little as 12-16 weeks. Certificate programs can be completed through in-person classes or hybrid training with NTI's Fusion Training Program, which combines online coursework with a strong focus on lab learning. Students can choose weekend or weekday tracks, with morning or evening classes to accommodate work schedules and family commitments.“The demand for skilled trades is stronger than ever, and this new campus allows us to make education in the Houston area more accessible,” said Ryan Woodward, CEO of NTI. “Our goal is to ensure that anyone in the local region who wants to build a better future has the opportunity to do so.”Supporting Students from Training to CareerTo support both Houston campuses, NTI has appointed Felicia Hines as Career Services Advisor. With over 22 years of workforce development experience, Hines brings deep expertise in employer engagement and job placement. She previously served as Director of Employment Services at SERJobs, where she built strategic employer partnerships and led workforce programs.“Career services is critical to our students’ success,” said Hines. “My role is to ensure that when students complete their training, they have a clear pathway to employment. With the current demand for skilled trades workers, we’re connecting our graduates to employers who are actively looking to hire.”Texas Faces Critical Labor ShortageThe need for skilled labor in Texas is critical. Currently, 76-78% of contractors report difficulty filling positions, particularly in specialized trades. This shortage is leading to significant project delays, with mid-sized commercial projects now routinely including 3-4 weeks of additional scheduling time due to labor availability issues. Factors contributing to the problem include limited investment in career and technical education.A New Generation Chooses TradesAt the same time, career preferences are shifting dramatically. According to a July 2025 survey by Resume Builder, 42% of GenZers are currently working in or pursuing a blue-collar or skilled trade job, including 37% of those who already have a bachelor’s degree. Their top motivations include avoiding crushing student debt and reducing the risk of being replaced by AI in white-collar roles.What sets NTI apart is its focus on practical, job-ready training, designed for both career starters and those looking to upskill.“NTI’s new campus isn't just about classrooms, it’s about hands-on training in fully equipped labs where students gain real skills they can apply immediately,” said Rebecca Stout, NTI's Southeast Houston Campus Director. “The timing couldn’t be better. We’re seeing strong interest from local residents as people are starting to recognize that trade careers offer stability, good pay, and protection from both automation and the debt burdens that often come with traditional four-year degrees.”Prospective students interested in enrolling at NTI’s new Southeast or Northwest Houston campus can visit NTItraining.com/Houston call (346)200-4833 or email info@ntitraining.com to learn more about program options.About National Technical Institute:Established in 2003, National Technical Institute (NTI) is a state approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Houston offering fast-track training in HVAC, plumbing and electrical. NTI’s mission is to produce problem solving, creative thinking graduates who possess industry-standard knowledge and skills for a long-term, promising career. NTI offers both in-person and hybrid training options, including a Fusion Training Program consisting of both online and practical lab classes with weekend or weekday tracks and morning or evening classes available. In 2019, 2020 and 2022 NTI was honored as “The Best Trade School” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and one of the fastest growing companies for 2020, 2021 and 2022 by Inc. 5000. For more information go to www.NTItraining.com or email info@ntitraining.com.

