Heritage Tourism Festival ‘Home + History Las Vegas’ Returns for 11th Year with Events April 16-19, 2026

As we enter our second decade of Home + History Las Vegas, we’re seeing firsthand how powerful it is connecting people to the places and stories that shape our community” — Dr. Paige Figanbaum, Executive Director of NPF

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home + History Las Vegas , Southern Nevada’s premier heritage tourism festival presented by the Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), returns for its 11th year April 16-19, 2026.Building on a decade of celebrating the valley’s architectural legacy and cultural evolution, this year’s four-day festival will once again, showcase more than 40 curated experiences led by local historians and preservation experts. From guided neighborhood tours and educational workshops to scenic drives, cocktail receptions, and compelling speaker presentations, the festival invites participants to explore how Las Vegas transformed from a railroad outpost into one of America’s most dynamic cities – while uncovering the hidden stories and architectural treasures that shaped its journey.“As we enter our second decade of Home + History Las Vegas, we’re seeing firsthand how powerful it is connecting people to the places and stories that shape our community,” said Dr. Paige Figanbaum, Executive Director of NPF.In just ten years, the festival has grown into one of the region’s premier cultural events. Dr. Figanbaum notes that the organization’s focus is expanding along with its audience.“This festival embodies everything we stand for: preservation, education, and advocacy for Nevada’s historic treasures,” Dr. Figanbaum added. “By bringing history to life through immersive experiences and authentic storytelling, we are not just looking back at where we have been but equipping people with the knowledge and passion to safeguard the heritage that makes Southern Nevada truly unique.”FOR THE FIRST TIME: Preview Event with Atomic Ranch MagazineAs a special preview to the festival, NPF is partnering with Atomic Ranch, the nation’s leading mid-century modern lifestyle magazine, to present Viva Mod Vegas, an exclusive two-day celebration taking place January 24-25, 2026. This collaboration highlights Southern Nevada’s iconic mid-century architecture through guided bike tours of Paradise Palms, a vintage Ring-A-Ding Ball cocktail soirée, and an intimate home tour featuring properties designed by renowned post-war architects Palmer & Krisel.The weekend will also serve as the launch for NPF’s new membership tiers, including an exclusive Home + History package that provides year-round access to heritage tourism experiences and preservation programming. Tickets and details are available at https://www.atomic-ranch.com/event/mod-vegas/ NEW: Culinary Kickoff EventThis year the festival begins with an exclusive culinary experience on April 15, as acclaimed Chef James Trees of Esther's Kitchen and High Steaks, and Chef Todd Harrington, Director of Business Development for Get Fresh, celebrate vintage Vegas in an intimate historic home setting. Details on this limited-capacity event will be announced soon.Additional Festival Highlights & Returning toursThis year’s festival lineup features a diverse selection of signature experiences, including the return of fan-favorite tours and exciting new additions. Highlights include: Of Scotsmen + Mayors – Walk the tree-lined streets of the Scotch 80s, a hidden 80-acre enclave born from a deal between Las Vegas’ first mayor and a Scottish investor. Discover an assortment of architectural styles from mid-century ranch homes to Colonial Revival mansions that reveal the neighborhood’s unique character. Coffee & Cruising Bike Tour: Lost Motels and Lawyer’s Row - Pedal through downtown’s transformation on this 90-minute scenic cruise. Discover how adaptive reuse is breathing new life into vintage motels, mid-century architecture, and the homes of early Las Vegans as the city reimagines its historic core. Historic Henderson Bus Tour - Back by popular demand, this exclusive bus tour offers rare behind-the-gates access to the original Basic Magnesium, Inc. plant, the WWII-era site that sparked Henderson’s development. Journey through the historic Water Street District and witness how wartime industry shaped Southern Nevada’s growth.Additional featured experiences include Preservation 101: What Does Historic Designation Mean? - Join expert preservationists and historians at NPF headquarters for an educational deep-dive into national, state, and local designation processes, design standards, and what can and cannot be changed about historic buildings; and Vintage Vegas Home Tour with Express Check-In - The festival's signature self-driven tour showcasing stunning homes spanning multiple eras and architectural styles, from original to beautifully restored renovations, with a stop at the historic Mesquite Club established in 1911.Tickets are on sale now and start at $35, with additional events to be announced soon. To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit nevadapreservation.org.About Nevada Preservation FoundationNevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), a statewide non-profit organization founded in 2014, is dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic Nevada buildings and neighborhoods fostering awareness and appreciation through educational initiatives that center on the lifestyles and pop-culture of past and present residents who collectively are the essence of Las Vegas.At the forefront of advocating for Nevada's historic sites, NPF is a volunteer driven non-profit of local historians who diligently research, write, and share captivating stories that illuminate Nevada’s rich heritage.Safeguarding and preserving Nevada’s architectural landscape not only fosters a distinct sense of place but also plays a crucial role in creating an engaged community for both residents and visitors. Visit Nevada Preservation Foundation to learn more about the organization and how to get involved

