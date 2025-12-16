PaMaRa and Love Has No Limits Celebrate Families at Miami’s Chase Stadium

PaMaRa team gears up for a community-driven day of connection, healing, and joy for foster and adoptive families

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if a stadium could be transformed into a space for emotional support? That is exactly what happened at Inter Miami CF’s Chase Stadium, when Fundación Proyecto PaMaRa , Love Has No Limits (LHNL), and several regional foundations joined forces to celebrate a day dedicated to foster and adoptive families as part of the Good Neighbor Days.Amid smiles, hugs, music, and art, more than 100 children, youth, and adults took part in an experience designed to reconnect, create memories, and remind everyone that hope is cultivated in community. The event, held in partnership with Inter Miami, combined playful activities, activations, reflection spaces, and a surprise message from Raúl Alejandro himself, (who founded PaMaRa together with his family), creating moments of deep emotion and shared joy.The day featured stations such as Kick the Fear, a sports-based activity to release fears, Dream Wall, a mural where families wrote their dreams, One Heart, a heart-shaped puzzle with positive affirmations, Letting Go Box, a space to breathe and release, and Build Your Flower, eco-friendly workshops using recycled materials, along with play areas and a dedicated activity for parents, Transforming Your Fear.There was also a salsa challenge, a comedy segment, a DJ set by Mr. NaisGai, and participation from influencers such as Sheynis Palacios (Miss Universe 2023), Calle y Poché, Jessica Cediel, and Beta Mejía, among others.With art, sports, and psychoeducation as its pillars, this initiative reaffirms PaMaRa’s mission: to accompany journeys, inspire, and remind every child and every family that their dreams are still within reach. Because when a community comes together with purpose, goodness ceases to be an abstract idea and becomes concrete action.About PaMaRa - Fundación Proyecto PaMaRa is a nonprofit organization created by Raúl Alejandro, his mother María Nelly Ruiz Nieves, and his sister Paola María Ocasio Ruiz, with the purpose of supporting children and youth in vulnerable situations through initiatives that promote emotional well-being, holistic development, and access to opportunities.Through art, sports, psychoeducation, spirituality, and family, PaMaRa creates spaces where dreams stay alive and the potential of each young person can flourish. Inspired by a family commitment to service and community, the foundation has led projects such as Regalos Pa’ Los Míos in Puerto Rico, global initiatives like Educational Experience Cosa Nuestra Soundcheck, and continues to expand its mission across the Americas and beyond under the motto: “Creating Dreams, Inspiring Lives, Accompanying Journeys.”

