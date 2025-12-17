Regalos Pa’ Los Míos 2026: Fundación Proyecto PaMaRa Celebrates Love within Community

Rauw Alejandro at Regalos Pa’ Los Míos event 2025

A Free, Family-Centered Celebration Blending Art, Faith, and Community to Welcome the New Year

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the theme “Love Is,” Fundación Proyecto PaMaRa once again invites Puerto Rican families to welcome the New Year with a magical day that brings together the arts, spirituality, recreation, and community. The 2026 edition of Regalos Pa’ Los Míos, or 'Gifts for Our Loved Ones,' will take place for the second consecutive year at the Puerto Rico Convention Center on Sunday, January 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Those interested in attending may register through the following link What began as a family's act of service has grown into one of the country’s most meaningful social initiatives. Over more than five hours of celebration, families will enjoy a free experience designed to honor the Epiphany of the Lord, strengthen bonds, and plant hope in the hearts of children and adults alike.Love IS: A Transformative Experience The “Love IS” concept will guide this year’s narrative, inspiring attendees to reconnect with different expressions of love: love for oneself, love for others and for family, and love for creation and God. Through this vision, every area of the event will serve a purpose—from psychoeducational activities and creative games to sports activations in collaboration with the Puerto Rican Soccer Federation, as well as musical performances, surprises, and, of course, the traditional gift distribution for children ages 2 to 14.The 2025 edition welcomed more than 10,000 attendees, with the support of 300 volunteers and multiple guest artists. This year, the foundation expects to surpass those numbers with new activations, more live performances, influencers committed to the cause, and an expanded network of community partnerships that make every detail possible.“The true gift is the love we share, the collective joy, and the certainty that every child deserves to feel seen, valued, and celebrated,” said Paola María Ocasio Ruiz, Executive Director of PaMaRa.Founded by Rauw Alejandro, his mother María Nelly Ruiz Nieves, and his sister Paola María Ocasio Ruiz, Fundación Proyecto PaMaRa is a nonprofit organization that supports children and youth in vulnerable situations through the arts, sports, spirituality, psychoeducation, and community engagement. Based in Puerto Rico, with initiatives across Latin America and the United States, PaMaRa continues to expand its mission under the motto: “Creating Dreams, Inspiring Lives, Accompanying Journeys.”

