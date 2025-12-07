Pinta Miami Acquisitions, Awards, and Highlights

Rubén Rodrigo, Carlos Rosso & Diego Costa Peuser (Derrière le Viridien 48, Oil on canvas & Derrière le Veridien 51, Oil on canvas)

Major institutional acquisitions and awards underscore Pinta Miami’s impact during Art Week

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some major highlights from the first few days of Pinta include at Pinta Miami was the institutional acquisition of two monumental works by Spanish artist Rubén Rodrigo, represented by El Museo gallery, by Midtown Park (Rosso Development). “Pinta is the most important fair specialized in Latin American Art during Miami Art Week,” noted Carlos Rosso, founder of Rosso Development. “Each year we acquire art for our buildings, and this year we chose two extraordinary works by Rubén Rodrigo for our new Midtown Park project.”A second significant acquisition came from this year’s Special Project, Ana Teresa Barboza: Interwoven Stories, presented by Espacio Líquido. The large-scale tapestry — woven collaboratively by Elvira Paucar, Mariel Reyes, Liz Quispe, Patricia Castañeda, Yulihet Pérez, and Barboza herself — was acquired by Fundación María Cristina Masaveu Peterson (FMCMP) for its permanent collection and will be exhibited in Spain. Curated by Irene Gelfman, the project highlights Barboza’s practice, which intertwines textile traditions, ecological observation, and communal knowledge. Using cotton, sheep’s wool, natural dyes, stones, and reeds, Barboza evokes ancestral Peruvian textile languages while embracing processes of transformation, continuity, and landscape memory. Other pieces by Ana Teresa Barboza were also purchased.Additionally, the DC Foundation acquired a work by Andrés Michelena, represented jointly by Carmen Araujo Arte and Beatriz Gil Galería (Caracas, Venezuela). The foundation — known for selecting one artwork each year during Miami Art Week — focuses on supporting mid-career and established visual artists globally, providing a platform in Miami to expand visibility and reach.Awards also took center stage during Pinta Miami’s 2025 opening. The fair announced the winner of the 2025 Acquisition Award of the EFG Latin America Art Award: Ana Mazzei, nominated through SP-Arte, one of Latin America’s leading art fairs. The winning work was Estrela (2024), bronze, wood & patina, presented by Martins & Montero.This prestigious annual recognition honors emerging Latin American artists, chosen through a preselection process across five major fairs in the region. Established in 2010 in collaboration with ArtNexus, the EFG Latin America Art Award celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2025, marking a decade and a half of commitment to advancing and elevating contemporary Latin American art.Pinta Miami also presented the NEXT Prize for the fourth time. This award recognizes galleries that push creative boundaries, experiment with new models, and rethink their approaches to supporting artists while cultivating fresh dialogues with audiences. Jurors Irene Gelfman, Isabella Lenzi, and Rafael Fonseca selected the joint proposal by Galería Arteconsult (Panama City, Panama), presenting the work of Andrea Santos (1991, Panama City), and Ceibo Gallery (Miami, USA), presenting the work of Blanca Machuca (1959, Tucumán, Argentina).The institutional acquisitions and awards underscore the excitement surrounding Pinta during Miami Art Week, where strong sales across mid-tier and emerging markets further highlight the fair’s impact.Guatemalan artist Sandra Monterroso sold multiple works, including textile pieces priced at $11,000 in Galería Fernando Pradilla from RADAR section and ALA Projects sold pieces by Laura Castro in the $10,000–$20,000 range. In the NEXT section, Salón Comunal placed 6 of 20 porcelain works by Colombian ceramic artist Cecilia Ordoñez. From Main Section, Galería Artizar sold works by cuban artist Roberto Diago, with prices ranging from $12,000 to $35,000, AMIA reported the sale of more than 40 prints by artists such as Marta Minujín, Liliana Porter, Jorge Macchi, and Guillermo Kuitca.Thanks to the support of EFG Wealth Management, Pinta Miami continues to demonstrate that exceptional art extends far beyond the South Beach Convention Center, showcasing the depth and breadth of Latin American art and culture. The fair is open until December 7, 2025.Purchase your tickets to the fair here.

