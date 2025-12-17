AiDASH Announces Location and Dates for Evolve 2026 — Palm Springs, April 22–24

Registration Now Open for the Only Conference Dedicated to Securing Utility Infrastructure Against Wildfires, Storms, and Climate-Driven Extremes

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH , the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence and SatelliteFirst™ grid monitoring solutions, today announced Palm Springs, California, as the location for Evolve 2026 , its flagship global conference focused on securing utility infrastructure against the growing risks of wildfires, storms, and climate-driven extremes. The event will be held April 22–24, 2026.Palm Springs—and the western United States broadly—are at the forefront of rising pressures utilities see nationwide—extreme weather events, stressed assets, increasing reliability demands, and interconnected risks that cannot be managed in isolation. The location reflects the realities utilities everywhere now navigate daily and reinforces the industry’s shared responsibility to see clearly, act proactively, and secure tomorrow’s grid together.“Announcing Palm Springs as the location for Evolve 2026 is an exciting milestone,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO and co-founder of AiDASH. “It’s a place where innovation, urgency, and resilience converge—underscoring the challenges utilities are working to overcome. By convening in Palm Springs, we can ground our discussions in real-world conditions and advance our shared commitment to strengthening grid resilience through PreventionFirst operations and unified intelligence, where vegetation, assets, weather, and operations are understood together as one cohesive risk picture.”In collaboration with partners and sponsors, the conference will feature keynote sessions, customer case studies, panel discussions, and interactive product showcases that bring the PreventionFirst framework to life. Executives, regulators, and innovators from across the globe will gain exclusive insights into how utilities can reduce costs, improve reliability, and lower liability across their networks.Evolve 2026 will take place at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, an iconic Palm Springs–area retreat set against a dramatic mountain backdrop. The conference will be held during the week between the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach, offering attendees an ideal window to experience the region at its best.Registration for Evolve 2026 is now open with Early Bird pricing available through February 5. To secure your place, visit evolve.aidash.com.About AiDASHAiDASH is an enterprise AI company and the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence for electric utilities. Powered by proprietary VegetationAI™ technology, AiDASH delivers a unified remote grid inspection and monitoring platform that uses a SatelliteFirst™ approach to identify and address vegetation and other threats to the grid. With a prevention-first strategy to mitigate wildfire risk and minimize storm impacts, AiDASH helps more than 140 utilities reduce costs, improve reliability, and lower liability across their networks. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical utility infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at www.aidash.com

