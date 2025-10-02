AiDASH Names Sreeni Iyer Field CTO to Help Utilities Integrate AiDASH Into Utility Grid Software Stacks

Iyer to partner directly with customer IT teams to deliver holistic, customer-first solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing utility grid ecosystems

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH , the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence and SatelliteFirst™ grid inspection and monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Sreeni Iyer as Field CTO.In this role, Iyer will work closely with customer IT teams to ensure AiDASH products integrate seamlessly with existing grid software and deliver expected outcomes such as improved reliability, lower costs, and reduced liability.Iyer brings over 20 years of technical leadership, with senior engineering roles at Schlumberger, Walmart.com, and Shutterfly. He has also served as CTO at data-engineering and AI startups including Wiser.com, Levadata, and Antares Vision Group, and as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Shasta Ventures, advising on technology acquisitions and investments.“Putting customers first is our foundation at AiDASH,” said Abhishek Vinod Singh, Co-founder & CEO of AiDASH. “Sreeni’s role ensures our products are not just advanced in design, but also fully integrated into customers’ ecosystems, delivering outcomes that matter for utilities and the communities they serve.”Sreeni’s responsibilities include tailoring AiDASH products, building custom features based on customer feedback, and ensuring seamless integration with existing grid software stacks. Just as important, he will bring field insights back into AiDASH’s product and engineering teams—helping shape future releases that address market needs.“I’m excited to join AiDASH and work side-by-side with utilities, especially their IT organizations,” said Sreeni Iyer, Field CTO of AiDASH. “My focus is on building solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing systems, while delivering scalability, explainability, and strong ROI on AI investments.”About AiDASHAiDASH is an enterprise AI company and the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence for electric utilities. Powered by proprietary VegetationAI™ technology, AiDASH delivers a unified remote grid inspection and monitoring platform that uses a SatelliteFirst approach to identify and address vegetation and other threats to the grid. With a prevention-first strategy to mitigate wildfire risk and minimize storm impacts, AiDASH helps more than 140 utilities reduce costs, improve reliability, and lower liability across their networks. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical utility infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at www.aidash.com

