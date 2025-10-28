AiDASH Integrates First Street’s Long-Term Risk Data to Help Utilities Improve Resilience, Reliability, and Safety

Integrating First Street’s data makes our platform even more powerful—enabling utilities to make better, risk-informed decisions that strengthen resilience for decades ahead.” — Abhishek Vinod Singh, Co-founder & CEO of AiDASH

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH , the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence and SatelliteFirst™ grid inspection and monitoring solutions, today announced the integration of First Street’s high-resolution hazard data into its platform, helping electric utilities better plan, harden, and operate resilient grids.Electric utilities face mounting challenges from hazards such as flooding, wildfire, and wind. These growing threats strain aging infrastructure and drive billions in annual mitigation and liability costs. To build future-ready systems, utilities need deeper visibility into how climate and infrastructure risks will evolve over time.By incorporating First Street’s 30-year projections for flood, wind, and fire exposure, AiDASH enables utilities to combine vegetation, infrastructure, and long-term hazard risk intelligence into a single, actionable view. This integration supports smarter capital planning, risk prioritization, and long-term grid hardening investments—enhancing reliability and safety for the communities they serve.“Utilities need better ways to understand long-term hazard risks to prioritize investments that enhance safety and reliability over the long-term,” said Abhishek Vinod Singh, Co-founder & CEO of AiDASH. “Integrating First Street’s data makes our platform even more powerful—enabling utilities to make better, risk-informed decisions that strengthen resilience for decades ahead.”“Our hazard data gives utilities a clear, forward-looking picture of risk,” said Matthew Eby, Founder & CEO of First Street. “Together, we’re helping utilities move from reactive maintenance to proactive, prevention-based resilience planning.”About AiDASHAiDASH is an enterprise AI company and the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence for electric utilities. Powered by proprietary VegetationAI™ technology, AiDASH delivers a unified remote grid inspection and monitoring platform that uses a SatelliteFirst approach to identify and address vegetation and other threats to the grid. With a prevention-first strategy to mitigate wildfire risk and minimize storm impacts, AiDASH helps more than 140 utilities reduce costs, improve reliability, and lower liability across their networks. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical utility infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at www.aidash.com About First StreetAt First Street, we are on a mission to connect climate and financial risk. For nearly a decade, our scientists have created transparent, peer-reviewed physical climate risk models that quantify the financial impacts of perils such as flooding, wildfire, and extreme wind events for every property in the world. In December 2024, we launched the First Street Enterprise Suite, a global software platform that transforms our models into actionable financial signals for decision-makers worldwide. First Street is the standard for Climate Risk Financial Modeling, empowering asset owners, asset managers, governments, real estate investors, corporations, and millions of homebuyers every day to make climate informed decisions.

