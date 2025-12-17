HANNA HASL-KELCHNER’S 'SEEKING FAIRNESS AT WORK' WINS 2025 IAN HONORS AND NAMED IN TOP 100 NOTABLE BOOK BY SHELF UNBOUND

2025 Grand Prize Non-Fiction Book of the Year – Third Place

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed organizational fairness strategist and award-winning author, Hanna Hasl-Kelchner continues her award momentum with Seeking Fairness at Work: Cracking the New Code of Greater Employee Engagement, Retention & Satisfaction earning multiple top distinctions from the 2025 Independent Author Network (IAN) Book of the Year Awards and a major new accolade from Shelf Unbound Magazine.IAN Awards Honors Include:• 2025 Grand Prize Non-Fiction Book of the Year – Third Place• Winner – Non-Fiction: Business/Leadership/Management• Winner – Non-Fiction: Social Issues• Finalist – Non-Fiction: InspirationalIn addition, Seeking Fairness at Work has now been named one of the Top 100 Notable Books in the 2025 Shelf Unbound Best Indie Book Competition (Read more about the book on page 111).This cross-category and multiple competition recognition reflects Hanna’s book’s relevance to leaders, HR professionals, and organizations facing record disengagement, burnout, generational shifts in the workplace, and declining morale.“Fairness is not a soft concept — it’s the foundation of performance, loyalty, and engagement,” says Hasl-Kelchner. “These awards confirm that organizations are ready to move beyond quick fixes and build workplaces where respect and fairness aren’t slogans, but systems.”In Seeking Fairness at Work, Hasl-Kelchner reveals the unspoken rules and fairness expectations that silently shape workplace culture. The book offers a research-backed roadmap for rebuilding engagement and retention by strengthening organizational trust, communication, and psychological safety.Through relatable examples and a modern “Fairness Code,” Hanna’s award-winning book is a masterclass for leaders to:• Restore trust and transparency.• Improve communication and consistency.• Increase employee satisfaction and retention.• Build fair, accountable, and human-centered cultures.With turnover costs soaring and employee dissatisfaction at historic heights, the book provides what many workplace guides don’t: a cultural operating system that goes beyond perks and policy to address the root cause of disengagement, perceived unfairness.The Independent Author Network (IAN) is one of the world’s leading platforms championing independent publishing, elevating self-published and small-press authors to a global readership. With thousands of daily visitors discovering new titles and a powerful multi-channel promotional reach across major social networks, IAN has become a premier destination for award recognition, author visibility, and book discovery.Shelf Unbound, is a leading international indie book review publication that reaches 125,000 readers across the U.S. and in 75 countries.About the Author:Hanna Hasl-Kelchner is a multi-award-winning author, workplace culture expert, and member of the editorial board of the Journal of Business Ethics Education. She's advised organizations from the White House to S&P 500 companies, combining an Ivy League MBA with an extensive legal background. Hanna's latest book is "Seeking Fairness at Work: Cracking the New Code of Greater Employee Engagement, Retention & Satisfaction". She has appeared on Fox News, MSNBC, and many other leading media outlets.For media requests, please contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.