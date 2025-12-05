NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK 'THE HEART OF A LEADER' BY DR. JOSH McCONKEY DELIVERS BIG LIFE LESSONS FOR A CHALLENGING WORLD

Published by Headline Books, the book is available now for purchase Dr. Josh McConkey with illustrator, Yakovetic and Santa Dr. Josh McConkey, award-winning and Pulitzer-prize nominated author

Our kids need guidance that speaks to today’s world! This book packs little lessons for big leaders by giving kids positive reminders that even small choices can shape who they become.” — Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize–nominated author Dr. Josh McConkey

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kids are navigating a fast-moving world filled with social media, nonstop digital influence, and increasing mental health stressors. To support them in developing confidence, resilience, and strong character, award-winning and Pulitzer Prize–nominated author Dr. Josh McConkey has released his new children’s book, ' The Heart of a Leader ' earlier this week on December 2nd. Published by Headline Books, the book is now available for purchase on Amazon.The Heart of a Leader is the first title in the Be the Weight: Little Lessons for Big Leaders series, designed to inspire children to become courageous, kind, and capable leaders. Based on the principles of Dr. McConkey’s Pulitzer-nominated book Be the Weight Behind the Spear, each story centers on a core trait—leadership, integrity, empathy, and service—and teaches that true leadership begins with doing the right thing, even when it’s difficult.The book is brought to life by acclaimed illustrator Yakovetic , whose decades of experience in film, theater, and theme parks, including work with Disney, add warmth and magic to every page.In an era of digital noise, emotional strain, and increasing youth mental health concerns, The Heart of a Leader offers simple, uplifting lessons that help children develop resilience and character. It provides families and educators with a timely tool to spark meaningful conversations and support emotional well-being.“Our kids need guidance that speaks to today’s world,” said Dr. McConkey. “This book packs little lessons for big leaders by giving kids positive reminders that even small choices can shape who they become.”Perfect for bedtime reading, classroom discussions, or family inspiration, The Heart of a Leader delivers timeless leadership principles in a way young readers can easily understand and enjoy.The Heart of a Leader is available now for purchase on Amazon.About Dr. Josh McConkey:Dr. (Colonel) Josh McConkey is a Pulitzer Prize–nominated, award-winning, and best-selling author, as well as an esteemed Emergency Physician with over two decades of frontline experience. He is the North Carolina Lt. Governor and the founder of The Weight Behind the Spear Foundation, a nonprofit supporting North Carolina families in need.A former Duke University professor and Board-Certified Emergency Medicine physician, he brings exceptional depth to his work in medicine, leadership, and service. He served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, commanding the 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron with distinction. His media work earned a Telly Award in 2025, highlighting the reach of his influence. His career reflects a lifelong commitment to service both in and beyond the emergency department.For review copies/ media requests, please contact:

The Heart of a Leader - Official Book World Premiere

