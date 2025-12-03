Classic TV's ‘Cissy’ Kathy Garver Earns First GRAMMY® Nod

Kathy Garver, 2026 Grammy Award Nominee: Best Audiobook Narration: Elvis, Rocky & Me Kathy Garver played "Cissy" on the beloved CBS sitcom Family Affair Kathy Garver

Bringing Carol's words to life was like stepping inside six decades of pop culture.” — Kathy Garver, 2026 Grammy Award nominee for Best Audiobook Narration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions of classic TV fans, Kathy Garver will always be "Cissy" from the beloved CBS sitcom Family Affair. What many don't realize is that Kathy has built a long, award-winning career as one of America's most accomplished voiceover artists along with her television and film roles.Now, for the first time, Kathy is being honored with a GRAMMYnomination for her narration of the new audiobook Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story . Kathy is available for solo interviews focused on her own remarkable career on camera and behind the microphone, and can invite her close friend, music icon Carol Connors, to join select conversations.Kathy Garver's story is a perfect fit for nostalgia audiences:• A six-decade theatrical career that began as a child actor in The Ten Commandments and blossomed into her star-making role on Family Affair.• A successful second act as a bestselling author and in-demand voiceover artist, with credits including "Firestar" in Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, The New Yogi Bear Show, Chuck Norris: Karate Kommandos, and many more.In Elvis, Rocky and Me, Kathy brings Carol Connors' extraordinary life to audio—from singing lead on The Teddy Bears' #1 hit "To Know Him Is To Love Him" with Phil Spector, to her nine-month romance with Elvis Presley in the early days of rock 'n' roll, to co-writing the Academy Award-nominated song "Gonna Fly Now" from Rocky. Produced by GRAMMYwinner David Longoria, the audiobook also features two previously unreleased songs performed by Connors. Kathy Garver, Carol Conners and David Longoria rode together in the 90th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade this past Sunday, November 30th. The parade will be televised by the CW network nationwide on December 12.David Longoria says:"Working with Carol and Kathy on this project has been one of the most inspiring collaborations of my career."Kathy Garver adds:"Bringing Carol's words to life was like stepping inside six decades of pop culture."Kathy Garver is available now for TV, talk radio, podcasts, and online/print features. For media requests, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.