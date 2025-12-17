‘ACCIDENTALLY INFORMED WITH CLAUDIA JORDAN AND ERICA COBB’ JOINS IN THE BLACK NETWORK

COMEBACKTV PRESENTS X ITBN LOGOS

ComebackTV Presents Lands Partnership For 10-Episode Debut Run, Which Includes Exclusive Live Show Featuring Dustin Ross

This is the only place fans can find the full episode with Dustin Ross that we taped live in Denver.” — Erica Cobb, CEO of ComebackTV Presents

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComebackTV Presents, a bold new production company founded by NAACP Image Award nominated broadcaster Erica Cobb, is excited to announce a partnership agreement with In The Black Network (ITBN). ComebackTV Presents’ original podcast “Accidentally Informed with Claudia Jordan & Erica Cobb” will debut on ITBN on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The “Accidentally Informed” full live show featuring host and comedian Dustin Ross will exclusively be available on ITBN. Fans can stream ITBN on demand via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, and Google TV. The ITBN app is also available for download in the Apple Store and on Google Play.“We’re excited to bring this exclusive content to In The Black Network. This is the only place fans can find the full episode with Dustin Ross that we taped live in Denver. We hope folks will have fun binging during the holiday season and sharing their feedback with us,” said ComebackTV Presents Founder & CEO, Erica Cobb.“I am beyond thrilled to be back working with James DuBose and In The Black Network with our partnership for Accidentally Informed featuring with myself and Erica Cobb. I have always admired James’ commitment to creating quality programming for our community and ITBN is the perfect place for our show and our mission,” said co-host, Claudia Jordan.“Accidentally Informed” is a fresh, dynamic talk show hosted by two unapologetically bold and witty women. Claudia Jordan and Erica Cobb dive into trending headlines and current events, breaking them down with humor, heart, and honesty. It’s more than just commentary, it’s a conversation that brings the headlines home, making each topic relevant to viewers' everyday lives.“Accidentally Informed” has been featured on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, The Breakfast Club, TMZ and The Shade Room.New episodes of “Accidentally Informed” premiere live on YouTube Wednesdays at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30PM PT. It’s available on podcast platforms.ABOUT COMEBACKTV PRESENTSComebackTV Presents flips the script on content by partnering with companies and creators to deliver bold storytelling that actually connects. Founded by Erica Cobb, and powered by a team of national TV and newsroom veterans, ComebackTV Presents is redefining corporate communications and content creation with high-impact digital content, compelling live events, and slate of original podcasts. Learn more at: www.comebacktv.com ABOUT IN THE BLACK NETWORKIN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN) is an AVOD FREE streaming service with a TVOD tier for premium content that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences. With an expansive collection of Black-focused entertainment, viewers can access multi-genre content from Black creators, including sports, music, scripted, faith, talk, feature films, and more. The platform also contains LIVE CHANNELS as well as an extended list of fan-favorites from established studios and distributors. In addition, ITBN produces original entertainment that further uplifts Black culture and pride. The premiere-free network streams directly on www.intheblacknetwork.tv (http://www.intheblacknetwork.tv/) or on a dedicated app that is available for download on all Smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, LG, and Samsung media players.You can find “Accidentally Informed” on ITBN at: https://www.intheblacknetwork.tv/feature/accidentally-informed-trailer CONTACT FOR COMEBACKTV PRESENTSErica CobbCEO & Foundererica@comebacktv.com

