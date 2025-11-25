Real Estate Leader and Wellness Advocate Charlie Lewis, Jr. Releases Powerful New Book

No Apologies Book Cover

“No Apologies: Love the Way You Live, at Any Age” available for pre-order

At 55, I realized I didn’t want to just survive midlife rather I wanted to love the life I live” — Charlie Lewis, Jr.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned real estate executive, entrepreneur, and lifestyle strategist Charlie Lewis, Jr. announces the release of his debut book, “No Apologies: Love the Way You Live, at Any Age”. “With over $600 million in real estate deals, Charlie is a real life million dollar listing real estate broker.” It’s available for pre-order now on Amazon.com and scheduled for publication on January 20, 2026. The book is co-written by best-selling author, Emmy nominated writer, Nathan Hale Williams.In the Netflix show “Forever", the beloved character "Uncle Charlie" is based on Lewis himself. He is the real-life friend of show creator Mara Brock Akil. The character was inspired by Lewis’ zest for life, devotion to community and unwavering commitment to his alma mater, Howard University.“No Apologies” is a bold, deeply personal, and transformational guide to living with intention, authenticity, and emotional freedom. Drawing on his journey from Statesboro, Georgia he has built a life defined by courage, reinvention, and unapologetic truth. Lewis offers readers a vulnerable and compelling blueprint for building a life rooted in wellness, courage, joy, and self-acceptance.Part memoir and part wellness manifesto, “No Apologies” explores nine chapters of personal growth anchored in Lewis’ Eight Dimensions of Wellness: Emotional, Environmental, Financial, Intellectual, Occupational, Physical, Social, and Spiritual. Through vulnerable storytelling, cultural analysis, and reflective exercises, Lewis guides readers toward embracing who they are fully, unapologetically, and without permission from anyone else.“At 55, I realized I didn’t want to just survive midlife rather I wanted to love the life I live,” Lewis writes in the book’s introduction. “Not perfection. Not pretense. But purpose.”• Growing up as the youngest of six in a disciplined, entrepreneurial Southern household• Reconciling identity as a Black gay man raised in a world that demanded silence• Navigating emotional suppression, legacy pressure, and expectations of perfection• Surviving heartbreak, career pressure, and an HIV diagnosis• Finding belonging at Howard University and later in New York City• Curating community, building a career with intention, and reclaiming joyEach chapter ends with powerful reflective prompts, encouraging readers to celebrate their own wholeness and progress without judgment or apology.Designed for readers in seasons of reinvention, midlife transformation, healing, or transition, “No Apologies” speaks directly to those who have lived through change and are ready to live with more honesty and self-alignment.Lewis is an award-winning Associate Broker at Compass. Since launching his real estate career in 2005, Lewis has closed more than $600-million in New York City residential sales and has placed in the top 4% of agents. His work has been showcased on HGTV’s Selling New York, WABC, WNBC, and featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Post, and Essence Magazine. In 2016, Lewis launched the “Love the Way You Live” brand, extending his influence beyond real estate to inspire lifestyle design rooted in authenticity and joy. Visit charlielewisnyc.com for more information on “No Apologies” book, tour dates, and events.###

