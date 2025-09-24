Black Land Loss Narrative Archive Project Launches National Effort to Preserve Untold Stories

Black Land Loss Narrative Archive Project Logo

Founded by Lead Attorney who secured the historic return of Bruce’s Beach, the project calls on families and communities to share stories

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Land Loss Narrative Archive Project (BLLNAP) has launched a groundbreaking national initiative to collect and preserve the overlooked stories of Black land dispossession in America. The project is led by George Fatheree, the attorney best known for securing the historic return of Bruce’s Beach to the descendants of the Bruce family, which marked the first time in U.S. history the government returned property to a Black family. Over the next five years, BLLNAP will gather more than 1,000 firsthand accounts, creating a comprehensive digital resource to expose systemic injustices that stripped Black families of millions of acres of land, homes, and businesses.“America cannot fully understand or repair the racial wealth gap until we reckon with how Black landowners were systematically denied the right to build and pass down wealth,” said George Fatheree, Founder of BLLNAP.The archive will serve as a vital resource for scholars, historians, educators, journalists, content creators, policymakers, and advocates. By amplifying personal narratives, BLLNAP seeks to shed light on the devastating impact of discriminatory policies, predatory legal practices, and economic exploitation that fueled Black land loss. These injustices have widened the racial wealth gap and denied generations of Black families access to financial security, opportunity, and self-sufficiency.BLLNAP is modeled after the Shoah Foundation archive of Holocaust testimonies, drawing inspiration from the power of personal accounts to drive awareness and action. Like Bruce’s Beach, many untold stories can reshape public understanding and spark momentum for restitution, reparations, and equitable policy reform.The project is led by a distinguished team:• George Fatheree, Founder, known for landmark reparations work including Bruce’s Beach and the Ebony and Jet photography archives.• Gerald Rawles, Executive Director, a veteran film and television creative overseeing the collection and preservation of narratives.• Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey, Journalist-in-Residence, KBLA Talk Radio Host, White House Correspondent, bestselling author, and University Liaison—is a nationally recognized journalist and educator acclaimed for illuminating untold stories at the intersection of democracy, human rights, and social change.• Dr. Allyson Hobbs, serves as advisory board chair. She is an acclaimed historian and Stanford professor whose work explores race and identity in American history.Call for community participationBLLNAP is now seeking contributions from families, individuals, and communities across the country who have experienced Black land loss. Submissions will be preserved in the archive to ensure these stories are not forgotten and to honor the resilience of those impacted.“Stories of Black land loss are not just about acres and deeds. They are about families, freedom, and futures cut short. Preserving these voices ensures the truth is not buried and helps ignite the imagination for what repair and justice can look like,” said Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey, BLLNAP Journalist-in-Residence.Individuals with stories of Black land loss are encouraged to submit them through BLLNAP’s official website: blacklandloss.org Civic organizations, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and community leaders are also invited to partner in this historic effort to safeguard legacies and drive collective action.BLLNAP is deeply honored to have received generous support from leading institutions, including The Ford Foundation, The California Wellness Foundation, The Weingart Foundation, The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and The MacArthur Foundation. Their partnership affirms the importance of this mission and strengthens BLLNAP’s ability to preserve and uplift these vital stories for generations to come.Media Contact:Gerald RawlesExecutive DirectorBlack Land Loss Narrative Archive Projectinfo@blacklandloss.org(310) 774-7950

"A DESPERATE PLEA" -- BLLNAP Sizzle Reel

