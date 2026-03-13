Volatility Shares Announces Changes to ETF Lineup

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volatility Shares announced today plans to liquidate and close two Volatility Shares Trust ETFs, based on an ongoing review of Volatility Shares’ product offerings. Specifically, the following ETFs will be liquidated and closed:Volatility Shares Trust: One+One™ S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETFTicker: OOSBExchange: Nasdaq Global Market ExchangeVolatility Shares Trust: One+One™ Nasdaq-100and Bitcoin ETFTicker: OOQBExchange: Nasdaq Global Market ExchangeThe Funds are expected to be closed to new investments and stop accepting orders for the purchase and redemption of creation units of Fund shares as of the close of trading on April 10, 2026 (the “Closing Date”). On or about the Closing Date, the Funds will begin the process of liquidating their portfolios, and after that date, the Funds will no longer be managed in accordance with their investment objectives. Fund shares will also cease trading as of the close of market on the Closing Date, and no secondary market for Fund shares will exist after that time. Any shareholders remaining in a Fund will have their shares liquidated and redeemed for cash at net asset value on or about April 17, 2026.Volatility Shares is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with the SEC and a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) registered with the NFA.Visit our website to learn more: www.volatilityshares.com An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. A prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 866-261-0273. Read it carefully before investing.Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible.Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor.

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