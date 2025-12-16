Samad’s House Champions Harm Reduction & Recovery: Tahira Malik Highlights Compassionate Care in Spectrum TV Interview

Tahira Malik, Founder Samad's House

While Samad’s House and other harm reduction initiatives in Milwaukee have made significant strides, the need for sustained funding remains urgent

There’s no way I could have imagined this would grow into something so magnificent, so impactful. Providing a space for women to take their first step into recovery is my purpose in life.” — Tahira Malik, Founder of Samad's House

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful Spectrum TV interview, Tahira Malik, founder of Samad’s House, and Caroline Gatson, a former resident and now Chief Ambassador, shared their inspiring stories and highlighted the critical role of harm reduction funding in saving lives and rebuilding communities. Over the past five years, Samad’s House has offered hope for women and families in Milwaukee County, providing comprehensive services for those choosing to overcome addiction.

Since opening in 2020 as a sober living home, Samad’s House has expanded into three homes and a behavioral health clinic, helping over 75 women and nearly a dozen families reclaim their lives, demonstrating its significant impact in Milwaukee.

“We focus on the mind, body, and spirit while unifying with our families and children,” Malik explained, noting that Samad’s House also provides compassionate harm reduction services, such as naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

Gatson, who lived in one of the homes three years ago, now serves as a Chief Ambassador, helping others on their recovery journeys. “The experience I’ve had seeing Ms. Malik grow this organization is phenomenal,” Gatson shared. “Her passion and dedication are unmatched, and it’s inspiring to see the impact Samad’s House has on so many lives.”

While Samad’s House and other harm reduction initiatives in Milwaukee have made significant strides, the need for sustained funding remains urgent. Federal budget cuts and restrictions on harm reduction programs have created challenges, even as Milwaukee County has seen a 30% drop in overdose deaths in 2024, thanks to innovative community efforts and local investments, including $34 million from opioid settlement funds.

However, the racial disparity in overdose deaths persists. In 2024, Black residents in Milwaukee County experienced a fatal overdose rate of 76 per 100,000 people—nearly double the rate for White residents. Black residents accounted for 42% of overdose deaths, despite making up only 27% of the population.

In an interview, Giavana Margo, a Program Manager for the Vital Strategies Overdose Prevention Program, emphasized the need for targeted funding to address these inequities. “We know what works in preventing drug fatalities,” she said. “Now, we must ensure that funding and programs are prioritized in Black and Brown communities, where people are dying disproportionately.”

Harm reduction strategies, such as naloxone distribution, fentanyl test strips, and medication-assisted treatment, are proven to save lives and support recovery. These compassionate, evidence-based approaches meet individuals where they are, prioritizing dignity and practical support over judgment.

“To combat the devastating impact of drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee’s Black communities and across Wisconsin, it is imperative that the public and private sectors, along with philanthropic organizations, provide robust and sustained funding for harm reduction strategies,” Margo said. “These life-saving approaches are a lifeline for individuals, families, and communities.”

Samad’s House exemplifies the transformative power of harm reduction. By offering day treatment, intensive outpatient services, and harm reduction tools, the organization provides women and the community with the resources they need to achieve lasting sobriety, reunite with their families, and reintegrate into society with strength and dignity. Educational workshops on substance use disorders and mental health further empower women to rebuild their lives.

“There’s no way I could have imagined this would grow into something so magnificent, so impactful,” said Malik in the spectrum interview. “Providing a space for women to take their first step into recovery is my purpose in life.”

As Milwaukee continues to combat the overdose crisis, the stories of Tahira Malik, Caroline Gatson, and the women of Samad’s House serve as a testament to the power of harm reduction and the importance of sustained funding. Together, they are saving lives.

###

Listen to Malik’s powerful podcast, Voices of the Front Lines, HERE

Donate to Samad’s House: at https://samadshouse.org/donate/

Visit Samad’s House website at www.samadshouse.org

(For media interviews with Tahira Malik, contact Michael Frisby at mike@frisbyassociates.com

or 202-625-4328.)

About Samad’s House

Samad’s House is a Milwaukee-based organization dedicated to supporting women and families in recovery from addiction. Through holistic services, harm reduction tools, and a focus on mind, body, and spirit, Samad’s House empowers individuals to rebuild their lives and achieve lasting sobriety.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.