Dr. Gail C. Christopher Says a Majority of Americans are Calling for Unity, Dignity, and Democracy

She writes in Washington Monthly about the true heartbeat of America, citing the extraordinary resilience and interracial solidarity of the past

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gail C. Christopher’s thought-provoking article, America’s Heartbeat: Human Dignity, Democracy, and the Will of the People, in the Washington Monthly sheds light on the resilience of the American spirit and the collective yearning for justice and collaboration transcending racial and political divides.

Dr. Christopher, Executive Director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE) and a former Vice President of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, presents a new perspective on America’s history and its present-day challenges, revealing a powerful truth: the enduring spirit of unity, dignity, and democracy continuing to define the nation’s heartbeat.

Her article revisits America’s history through a broader lens, highlighting the oppression faced by African Americans and Native Americans and the extraordinary resilience and interracial solidarity that shaped the nation. From the pivotal role of Black soldiers in the Civil War to the diverse Marblehead Regiment of the Revolutionary War, Dr. Christopher underscores moments of collaboration that rejected racial hierarchies, even in eras dominated by them.

“America’s history is not just a story of division and oppression,” Dr. Christopher writes. “It is also a story of shared purpose, moral conviction, and the belief in the dignity and value of all people.”

She writes that abolitionists, driven by profound moral and spiritual convictions, embodied a rejection of hatred. Figures like John Brown, radical in their pursuit of justice, were guided by a divine sense of human dignity. “They believed they were called by a higher power to end this scourge of hatred, which runs counter to the fundamental nature of many. And when hatred leads to violence, it often triggers innate revulsion,” Dr. Christopher writes, adding that networks of white allies risked imprisonment and death to shelter those escaping slavery, demonstrating that the seeds of empathy and connection have always existed, even in the darkest times.

In the article, Dr. Christopher asks, What does all this mean? What’s the significance of there being integrated forces back then--Black and white soldiers living, dying, and fighting together for a cause? What does it mean when some whites risked their freedom to help Blacks escape bondage? How does it relate to today, as divisive forces threaten democracy and exacerbate racial divisions? What do the recent election results tell us?

“It means that the hierarchy of human value, this fallacy that fuels racial hatred, was never universally accepted—then or now—and neither was the irrational fear of the perceived other,” she declares. “As we look for lessons from the past to apply today, one is that appreciation for human connection existed across races and still does today. Blacks had an inner drive for freedom, an inner truth of who we are. That’s the force that existed then, and exists today, a belief in one’s value and in the dignity and value of all people. It is a defining component of most populations throughout history and today.”

This message resonates powerfully in today’s climate, as divisive forces threaten democracy and exacerbate racial tensions. Yet, as Dr. Christopher notes, the recent election results and the findings of NCHE’s 2025 Heart of America Survey reveal a different narrative—one of hope, unity, and a recommitment to America’s founding principles.

Key findings from the third annual Heart of America Survey include:

• A Resurgence of Unity: 76% of Americans believe the nation can overcome its challenges and find common ground, up from 67% in 2023.

• National Pride: 72% of Americans express pride in their nationality, reflecting a deep sense of identity that transcends political factions.

• Support for Diversity and Education: Americans overwhelmingly support promoting workplace diversity and educating children about the history of race and racism as essential steps toward racial healing.

• Immigration Consensus: 73% of Americans agree that immigrants, regardless of legal status, should be guaranteed due process, with bipartisan support for balancing humanitarian concerns with border security.

“These findings reveal the pulse of America: fairness, dignity, and the inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Dr. Christopher explains. “They affirm that democracy is working and that the will of the people remains a powerful force for good.”

Dr. Christopher’s article also challenges the false narratives of division perpetuated by some media and political factions. Instead, it highlights the enduring strength of the human spirit and the collective drive for freedom and justice that has defined America’s past and continues to shape its future.

As the nation confronts modern challenges, Dr. Christopher calls on Americans to draw inspiration from the resilience of those who came before us.

“The stories of abolitionists, Black soldiers, and enslaved people remind us that our birthright is freedom, our essence is dignity, and our strength lies in our ability to persevere,” she writes. “Our shared humanity is our greatest strength—and together, we can overcome anything.”

About Dr. Gail C. Christopher

Dr. Gail C. Christopher is a renowned advocate for racial healing and equity, with decades of experience in public health, policy, and social justice. Her work focuses on fostering unity and promoting the inherent dignity of all people. She is Executive Director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity, Senior Scholar at the Center for Advancement of Well-Being at George Mason University, and a former Senior Advisor and Vice President of the W. K. Kellogg Foundation. She led the development and launch of Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation (TRHT) at the W. K. Kellogg Foundation. Her new book is RX-Racial Healing: A Guide to Embracing Our Humanity.

About NCHE

Founded in 2014, NCHE was established to promote health equity through action,

leadership, inclusion, and collaboration. We work to create environments that foster

the best possible health outcomes for all populations, regardless of race, ethnicity,

socioeconomic status, or nativity. NCHE also works to improve conditions for health and well-being, including housing, education, income and wealth, and the physical and social environment. Further, we must address historical and contemporary structural, institutional, and interpersonal racism, which fuels inequities in our society.

