Trailblazing Educator & Engineer Dr. Calvin Mackie Honored with Prestigious ASME Ralph Coats Roe Medal

His extraordinary journey is a testament to his determination to overcome barriers, open doors for others, and bring STEM education to urban and rural areas

This award celebrates my journey and the collective effort of our students, volunteers, partners, and educators who believe that every child deserves the opportunity to see themselves in STEM.” — Dr. Calvin Mackie

Dr. Calvin Mackie, visionary Founder and CEO of STEM Global Action (SGA), has been awarded the esteemed ASME Ralph Coats Roe Medal by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). This prestigious honor, one of the highest accolades in engineering, celebrates Dr. Mackie’s groundbreaking contributions to advancing public understanding of engineering and his transformative impact on STEM education.

Under Dr. Mackie’s dynamic leadership, SGA has emerged as a national powerhouse in STEM education, particularly for under-resourced communities. Since its inception, SGA and STEM NOLA, its flagship affiliate, has engaged over 200,000 K–12 students, 25,000 families, and thousands of educators across 47 states and five countries. Earlier this year, STEM NOLA received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring, further cementing its reputation as a leader in STEM innovation. He was also selected as the 2025 Tulane University Social Entrepreneur of the Year and cited as the 2025 Champion of STEM by STEM Ecosystems

The ASME Ralph Coats Roe Medal recognizes individuals who make “outstanding contributions toward a better public understanding and appreciation of the engineer’s worth to contemporary society.” Dr. Mackie’s work exemplifies this mission, as he has dedicated his career to inspiring the next generation of STEM innovators through hands-on learning experiences that ignite curiosity and creativity.

Dr. Mackie said the honor holds a special meaning for him. “Engineering taught me how to solve problems, think critically, and build systems that improve lives,” he said. “I am committed to helping others, especially vulnerable children, benefit from learning engineering and the other STEM principles. This award celebrates my journey and the collective effort of our students, volunteers, partners, and educators who believe that every child deserves the opportunity to see themselves in STEM. And our society will benefit from it. ”

Dr. Mackie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Morehouse College and Bachelor, Master, and Ph.D. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, earning his doctorate in 1996. That year, he was one of only 11 African Americans nationwide to earn a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering.

He has enjoyed an extraordinary journey. Raised in the 7th Ward of New Orleans, a historic and culturally rich neighborhood (his brother, Anthony is an acclaimed actor who plays Captain American in Marvel Cinematic Universe), Dr. Mackie was taught at the world’s leading engineering institutions, earned tenure as a professor of mechanical engineering at Tulane University, and is now an award-winning, innovative leader in teaching STEM to K-12 children.

His journey is a testament to his determination to overcome barriers and open doors for others. His experiences as both a student and scholar profoundly influenced his commitment to creating educational pathways for children.

Dr. Mackie founded STEM NOLA in New Orleans with his wife, Tracy, in 2013, after their young sons, Myles Ahmad and Mason Amir, complained that they weren’t interested in science anymore because their grade school teachers didn’t engage them enough. Dr. Mackie was disheartened; he wanted his sons to enjoy science and engineering as he did. He took his sons to the garage on weekends, where they conducted science experiments and engaged in hands-on adventures that reignited their interest. Neighborhood kids began joining them in the garage, with the group growing to more than 20 each weekend. Soon, STEM NOLA was born.

Dr. Mackie's vision for STEM NOLA was about more than his sons: he sought to transform the way STEM was perceived and taught in under-resourced communities. Dr. Mackie successfully persuaded local corporations, philanthropic organizations, and government officials, winning their support and turning STEM NOLA into a model for bringing STEM learning to urban and rural communities.

Through SGA and STEM NOLA, Dr. Mackie has sustained a movement that transforms how communities engage with STEM. The organization’s signature “STEM Saturdays” and large-scale “STEM Fests” events have been held across the country, uniting professionals, families, and students for immersive learning experiences that make science and technology accessible, exciting, and relevant to everyday life.

Today, Dr. Mackie received the ASME Ralph Coats Roe Medal and delivered a keynote address at the ASME International Mechanical Engineering Congress & Exposition (IMECE) in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I am profoundly moved to be honored by ASME, a community that has shaped my career from my days as a student at Georgia Tech to my years as a professor of engineering at Tulane University. It reaffirms my belief that engineers are builders of bridges and machines, and of futures and communities.”

About STEM Global Action/ STEM NOLA

In 2013, Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA, which expands STEM education in New Orleans. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a campaign and network pursuing STEM education for children, parents, and communities across the country and abroad. SGA builds pathways to STEM success for children K-12. Here is SGA’s 2024 Impact Report: https://www.flipsnack.com/stemnola/sga-stem-nola-2024-cumulative-impact-report-nof/full-view.html

About ASME

Founded in 1880, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) is a global professional organization advancing engineering excellence through standards, professional development, and advocacy. The Ralph Coats Roe Medal honors those whose contributions enhance public appreciation for the role of engineers in shaping a better world.

Legal Disclaimer:

