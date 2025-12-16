Punchup Live Wraps Breakout Year of Growth and Platform Expansion

Top talent additions, exclusive comedy releases, major live-event partnerships, and a $2.3M seed round fuel momentum heading into 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Punchup Live , the creator-first platform empowering comedians and live performers to own their audiences and monetize directly, released its 2025 Year-End Review, marking a year of significant growth across talent, technology, and fan engagement.Throughout 2025, Punchup expanded its roster adding Shane Gillis, Iliza Schlesinger, and Tom Segura, reinforcing the platform’s position as a destination for established and emerging comedians alike. The company also debuted a slate of exclusive content, including Michelle Wolf's Dinner Time, and Liz Miele's Space Camp. After one of Miele's previous specials was flagged for an innocuous joke, she chose to release Space Camp exclusively on Puncup as a pay-what-you-want special, a decision that resulted in earning more than three times what she would have made on YouTube.Punchup further expanded its original programming with projects offering fans an unfiltered look behind the jokes, including Joe List’s debut documentary Tom Dustin: Portrait of a Comedian , and Episode 2 of Mark Normand's Page to Stage , which explores the journey of a joke from an idea to a fully crafted bit.On the technology side, Punchup completed the acquisition of next-gen ticketing provider, Tixologi, enhancing its infrastructure for high-demand live events. The platform’s capabilities were clearly demonstrated through its partnership with Stern Grove Music Festival, where Punchup processed over 750,000 ticket requests, issued approximately 200,000 tickets, and successfully scanned more than 100,000 fans, all without bots, fraud, or site crashes.In support of its growing creator and fan base, Punchup launched its consumer mobile app, making it easier for fans to discover content, subscribe to comedians, and purchase tickets directly from their phones.Punchup also announced a strategic partnership with City Winery, bringing its community-driven platform to the venue group’s growing comedy programming throughout New York.By year’s end, Punchup surpassed 750,000+ monthly active users, a milestone reached without dedicated paid marketing spend, signaling strong organic growth. The company also closed a $2.3 million oversubscribed seed round, led by Social Leverage, with participation from Hustlefund and Evil Twin Capital, fueling continued platform expansion.“Creators want ownership, transparency, and real connection with their fans,” said Danny Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Punchup Live. “This year proved that when comedians control their content, communication, and ticketing, they can build more sustainable careers.”Looking ahead to 2026, Punchup Live plans to expand its AI-powered predictive tools, helping comedians better understand their audiences, optimize ticket sales, and grow without relying on social media algorithms.##About Punchup LivePunchup Live is the premier digital destination for live comedy, offering audiences a vibrant mix of stand‑up, improv, comedy music and specials alongside exclusive content from today’s top performers. With powerful show discovery tools and seamless ticket purchasing built right into the platform, Punchup Live makes discovering and attending live shows easier than ever.Founded by former Meta employees Danny Frenkel and Alex Dajani, Punchup Live is transforming the comedy ecosystem by connecting comedians directly with their fans, empowering artists to navigate their careers independently with minimal censorship, and providing in‑depth analytics to help them share their voice or increase their audience. By uniting creators and audiences in one dynamic space, Punchup Live is redefining how live entertainment is experienced in the digital age.For more information visit www.punchup.live

