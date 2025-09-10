Punchup Live Partners with City Winery NYC to Expand Live Comedy Programming

Michael Che at City Winery (photo credit Ehud Lazin) Kevin Hart at City Winery

Venue Taps Digital Comedy Platform to Grow Standup Footprint

Working with Punchup will not only bring more fans into the fold, but also give us the tools to continue strengthening and growing our comedy programming.” — Ryan Ertrachter, Programming Director of City Winery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Punchup Live , the innovative digital platform transforming how comedy is distributed and discovered, today announced a strategic partnership with City Winery, one of the nation’s leading live performance and hospitality venues. The collaboration will bring Punchup’s technology and community-driven platform to City Winery’s rapidly growing comedy program, expanding opportunities for comedians and audiences alike.City Winery’s comedy footprint has been on the rise, with over 200 comedians performing across its venues annually, including household names like Kevin Hart, Michael Che, and Nick Kroll. The lineup continues to grow with major headliners such as Gary Owen, Carlos Mencia, and Arnez J scheduled in the months ahead. Punchup Live will be supporting City Winery’s comedy programming at all NYC locations, including Pier 57, Hudson Valley, and Rockefeller Center.“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Punchup Live. Our venues have quickly become a destination for major headliners, and we’re eager to keep that momentum going,” said Ryan Ertrachter, Programming Director of City Winery. “Working with Punchup will not only bring more fans into the fold, but also give us the tools to continue strengthening and growing our comedy programming.”Punchup Live provides comedians with direct-to-fan distribution and marketing tools, enabling venues like City Winery to showcase their talent to wider audiences. The partnership will kick off with a slate of marquee comedy events, including:- Jerrod Carmicheal, Sept. 9- Updating: A viral dating show created and produced by NYC-based comedians Brandon Berman and Harrison Forman, Sept. 11- Arnez J, Sept. 12–13- Carlos Mencia: The Liberated Tour, Sept. 12–13- TS Madison: Maddie in The Morning Live, Sept. 22“This partnership is a natural fit,” said Danny Frenkel, CEO and co-founder of Punchup Live. “City Winery has built a powerhouse reputation for curating live experiences that audiences love. Together, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to discover, engage with, and support the comedians they care about.”With a shared commitment to elevating comedy and strengthening the connection between performers and fans, the Punchup Live and City Winery partnership will serve as a blueprint for how venues and digital platforms can collaborate to grow the comedy ecosystem.##About Punchup LivePunchup Live is the premier digital destination for live comedy, offering audiences a vibrant mix of stand‑up, improv, comedy music and specials alongside exclusive content from today’s top performers. With powerful show discovery tools and seamless ticket purchasing built right into the platform, Punchup Live makes discovering and attending live shows easier than ever.Founded by former Meta employees Danny Frenkel and Alex Dajani, Punchup Live is transforming the comedy ecosystem—connecting comedians directly with their fans, empowering artists to navigate their careers independently with minimal censorship, and providing in‑depth analytics to help them share their voice or increase their audience. By uniting creators and audiences in one dynamic space, Punchup Live is redefining how live entertainment is experienced in the digital age.About City WineryCity Winery, founded in 2008 by Michael Dorf, delivers a unique culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts passionate about music. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, upscale dining, private event spaces, and a fully functioning winery. To date, City Winery has locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Pittsburgh. In 2020, City Winery Hudson Valley opened in Montgomery, NY, a hydro-powered winery, vineyard, restaurant, outdoor concert venue and private events space at the historic Montgomery Mills. Other concepts run by the company include City Vineyard at Pier 26, City Winery at Rockefeller Center, and City Winery Chicago at the Riverwalk. Michael Dorf explains his success and outlines his career in his book, Indulge Your Senses: Scaling Intimacy in a Digital World. See www.citywinery.com for details.Media ContactPunchup Live - MJ Brackin, Proof PR, mj@proof-pr.comCity Winery - Chloe Gonzalez, The Press House, chloe@thepresshouse.com

