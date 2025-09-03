Thanx Launches Agentic AI to Reduce Burden of Personalized Restaurant Marketing

ThanxAI brings autonomous agents to restaurants that think and execute data-driven guest engagement

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanx, the leading restaurant guest engagement and retention platform, today announced the launch of ThanxAI, a family of agentic artificial intelligence tools designed to revolutionize restaurant marketing by deploying agents capable of autonomous decision-making and complex, multi-step task execution.Unlike AI tools that generate content such as email copy and images or interpret and visualize data, agentic AI represents the next frontier of artificial intelligence — autonomous systems that can think, plan, and execute sophisticated strategies with minimal human intervention. ThanxAI functions as a virtual employee, working alongside restaurant teams to handle complex workflows that previously required extensive manual effort."Outside of limited robotics applications, to date, AI has been more buzz and less real impact for the restaurant industry. AI agents, however, will change that," said Zach Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Thanx. "In the near future, your back-of-house inventory agent will know that a surplus of strawberries is soon expiring and will communicate that to your front-of-house loyalty agent. The loyalty agent will automatically create a reward for a free strawberry milkshake, estimate redemption rates based on historical data, build a targeted segment that is appropriately sized for each store’s excess inventory, draft the promotional campaign for marketing approval, and automatically adjust the cost structure of the promo to account for the expiring inventory. The result will be a campaign that is lower cost, timely, targeted, measured in incremental revenue, and took nearly zero effort from a lean, mean marketing department. Our release today begins that journey on the front-of-house side and opens up the communication protocols for our back-of-house friends to sync up as soon as they’re ready.”ThanxAI will be deployed to customers in waves starting this month. The first of many specialized agents will create complex, multi-variate, and highly personalized customer segments for targeted marketing based on simple natural language prompts. The tool can utilize any combination of over 200 targetable Thanx customer attributes (and infinite brand-specific data) to make loyalty segmentation simpler and more precise than ever before. ThanxAI provides complete transparency and control for the human marketer, offering sample consumer profiles that fall into the segment, as well as the detailed code-based query being run in the background of Thanx.The Thanx API docs MCP server https://docs.thanx.com/ai/overview ), released today, enables developers to integrate with Thanx APIs through natural language interactions and LLM agents, such as Claude Code and OpenAI Codex."Several of Thanx’s recent integrations were massively accelerated by utilizing AI tools; this wouldn’t be possible without MCP Servers, like the one the Square team launched earlier this year,” said Thanx Chief Technology Officer Darren Cheng. “We believe in the value of accelerating restaurant ecosystem integrations, so we’ve built our own MCP server that integration partners can leverage to build out a new generation of intelligent restaurant tools."These releases are just the beginning of a fulsome AI roadmap from Thanx:- The Operator Layer (starting Q4 2025): Specialized agents that eliminate repetitive marketing tasks — starting with segment creation and expanding to include additional tasks like rewards set-up, security management, and campaigns.- The Knowledge Layer (starting Q1 2026): ThanxAI agents will gain access to detailed operational knowledge about every restaurant’s integrated tech stack outside of Thanx, as well as historical insights derived from billions of dollars in digital purchases and millions of marketing and promotional campaigns initiated by Thanx-powered restaurants. This expert guidance will enable marketers to interact with multiple ThanxAI agents simultaneously, simply by stating broad business goals that can be immediately translated into autonomous action.- The Orchestration Layer (Future): An ecosystem where specialized AI systems collaborate seamlessly — marketing agents coordinating with inventory management, reservations data influencing pricing strategies, and loyalty insights powering integrated cross-channel experiences.Agentic AI: Augmenting Human Expertise, Not Replacing ItToday's restaurant marketers face a critical challenge: they understand what exceptional marketing looks like — the personalized, data-driven campaigns deployed by major chains with extensive resources — but lack the tools and time to execute at that level. Instead, their days are consumed by manual tasks, such as building customer segments, configuring campaigns, and generating reports. When marketing is so costly to execute, brands tend to default to broader, generic promotions, which themselves cost far more in discounts.Agentic AI changes this paradigm entirely. Rather than simply automating individual tasks, AI agents can orchestrate complete marketing strategies, making intelligent decisions based on real-time data, historical performance, and predictive modeling. These agents can identify opportunity windows, craft personalized messaging, optimize timing, and execute campaigns — all while learning and improving from each interaction."Our agents don't just follow instructions; they understand restaurant business objectives and can autonomously develop and execute marketing strategies that would typically require a team of specialists," said Aaron Newton, Thanx Chief Data Officer. “Now ThanxAI can handle time-consuming tasks that keep talented marketers stuck in execution mode. This allows restaurant teams to spend their time on the true brand building that humans do best: understanding their local market, developing creative campaigns, and building authentic customer relationships."In the years to come, restaurants that deploy agentic AI will see significant competitive advantages while margin and support center costs face more and more pressure:- Speed and Scale: Restaurant brands can execute comprehensive, personalized marketing strategies at unprecedented speed, moving from a handful of broad promotions to sophisticated, segment-specific campaigns across their entire customer base.- Strategic Intelligence: AI agents leverage insights from thousands of successful campaigns across the Thanx network, providing restaurants with data-driven recommendations that would be impossible to develop independently.- Operational Efficiency: By automating complex workflows, restaurants can achieve enterprise-level marketing sophistication without expanding their teams or operational overhead.- Market Responsiveness: Agents can identify and respond to market opportunities in real-time, adjusting campaigns based on weather patterns, local events, competitor actions, or emerging consumer trends.For more information about Thanx visit www.thanx.com

