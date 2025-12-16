AG Yost Joins Multistate Lawsuit Against Uber for Deceptive Subscription Practices

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio has joined a multistate lawsuit originally filed by the Federal Trade Commission against Uber USA, LLC and Uber Technologies, Inc. for deceptive practices tied to the company’s Uber One subscription service, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

The lawsuit, pending in a U.S. District Court in California, says Uber misled customers with “free trials” that automatically rolled into paid subscriptions, exaggerated how much money users could save, made it hard to cancel a subscription, and even charged some customers before their billing date or before their free trial ended.

“Uber took consumers for a ride – and it wasn’t what they signed up for,” Yost said. “A free trial shouldn’t lead to a surprise bill, and canceling shouldn’t become an exercise in frustration.”

The lawsuit seeks refunds for affected consumers, civil penalties and a court order prohibiting Uber from using these tactics in the future.

Joining Ohio in supporting the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as the District Attorney for Alameda County in California.

Consumers who have concerns about Uber One or suspect a scam or an unfair business practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

