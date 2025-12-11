Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force Arrests 13 as it Targets Demand Reduction

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force’s mission of reducing the demand that drives human trafficking continued through the early holiday season, as made evident by several notable arrests of would-be sex buyers, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene announced today.

“While most Ohioans were gathered with their families for Thanksgiving and enjoying preparing for Christmas, agents from our task force were diligently working to arrest those seeking to buy sex in the Mahoning Valley,” Yost said. “We should all be thankful for their work to reduce the demand that results in human trafficking.”

The Mahoning Valley task force, established under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, conducts undercover operations in its fight against human trafficking.

Task force agents arrested two men on felony charges after they sought to purchase sex with minors, including one defendant who had previously been arrested for engaging in prostitution:

On Nov. 19, Patrick Dilworth, 38, of Petersburg, was arrested and charged with compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, after he arranged to pay for sexual activity with a person he believed to be a minor. Dilworth was convicted in July of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools after being arrested in a similar sting operation.

On Nov. 28, Randy McCauley, 39, of Canton was arrested and charged with compelling prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

Nov. 11: Kyle Peterson, of Erie, Pennsylvania; Kenneth Buzzard of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Abram Simons of East Liverpool. Peterson also was charged with obstruction after he refused to exit his vehicle and attempted to delete text messages from his phone.

Nov. 14: Chris Barley of Cuyahoga Falls. Barley is a former attorney whose license is currently suspended.

Nov. 18: Daniel Kubala, 35, of Boardman, and Carlos Velasquez of Honduras. Kubala identified himself as a podiatric surgeon and arrived to meet undercover agents while wearing his surgical scrubs. Velasquez was found to be in the country illegally, and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer was placed on him.

Nov. 26: Zacheus Inalien, 42, of Orlando, Florida. Inalien was arrested attempting to purchase sex and narcotics. Upon arrest, investigators discovered that Inalien has an extensive criminal history, including assault on a peace officer, automobile theft and aggravated burglary.

Nov. 30: John Bittence, 56, of Hiram, and Olusegun Atoyebi, 40, of Nigeria.

Dec. 5: Patrick Gill, 24, of Sebring.

Dec. 6: Richard Bruzda, 45, of Grove City, Pennsylvania. Bruzda also was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.

