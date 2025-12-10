Submit Release
Former Food Bank Director Indicted in Fraud Case

(LANCASTER, Ohio) — The former executive director of the Pickerington Food Pantry was indicted today on felony charges after an investigation found that she falsified business documents, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney announced today.

Vanessa Niekamp, 55, of Pickerington, was indicted this morning in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court on charges of telecommunication fraud, a third-degree felony; identity fraud, a third-degree felony; and forgery, a fourth-degree felony.  

An investigation by the Pickerington Police Department found that Niekamp, as executive director of the nonprofit, falsified grant submission forms by altering an audit report.

Niekamp is also a member of the Pickerington School Board and the fiscal officer for the Violet Township Trustees.

At the request of the Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office, the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office is handling the case.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

