Agent Growth, Mentorship & Scholarship Initiative

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scofield Group Launches Mentorship‑Driven Growth Initiative & Scholarship ProgramScofield Group, the Las Vegas–based brokerage known for combining high‑performance leadership with innovative agent support, today introduced its 2026 Agent Growth & Scholarship Initiative. The program blends hands‑on mentorship from top‑producing brokers Kirby Scofield and Aaron Lopez, comprehensive training, a newly launched 24/7 GPT assistant, and an upcoming scholarship in partnership with Key Realty School and Colibri, the premier real‑estate education provider in Southern Nevada.Mentorship from Proven ProducersAgents at Scofield Group receive direct guidance from Kirby Scofield, who averaged 110 closings per year during his production years and led teams that completed more than 7,000 transactions totaling $2.2 billion in sales. Joining him is Aaron Lopez, Kirby’s longtime friend and co‑broker. Lopez averaged 40 sales a year before stepping out of production in mid‑2025 to become the company’s Director of Agent Growth. Together, they offer practical wisdom, accountability, and strategic insights that come from thousands of deals closed.“Learning from brokers who have actually walked the walk makes all the difference,” said Scofield. “Our goal is to compress decades of experience into months for our agents.”Robust Training & TechnologyThe 2026 program features weekly workshops, mastermind sessions, and one‑on‑one coaching. Topics include negotiation, digital marketing, compliance with Nevada Real Estate Division rules, and investor consulting. Agents also gain access to the firm’s newly released internal GPT assistant—an AI tool trained on brokerage documents, MLS rules, and state regulations. It delivers real‑time answers 24/7, so agents can stay informed without having to learn AI themselves.Scholarship Program DetailsTo expand opportunities for aspiring and early‑career agents, Scofield Group will launch a full scholarship program in Q1 2026. Scholarship recipients will receive:Live, in‑classroom instruction at Scofield Group’s Las Vegas headquarters.Online courses delivered through Key Realty School and Colibri, widely recognized as Southern Nevada’s leading real‑estate education providers.Post‑licensing education and exam preparation, culminating in a guaranteed pass—if a participant doesn’t pass on the first attempt, they will receive additional coaching until they do.Mentorship from Kirby Scofield and Aaron Lopez, ensuring that scholarship graduates transition smoothly into productive careers.Full eligibility criteria and application dates will be announced in January 2026.Community & CultureScofield Group’s commitment to culture and community goes beyond real‑estate transactions. With a team of nearly 100 agents spread across the Las Vegas valley, the brokerage encourages and supports each agent’s favorite local causes and endeavors. Whether it’s sponsoring charity runs, participating in neighborhood clean‑ups, or helping at food drives, Scofield Group agents show their love for their city through activities and events that span the entire valley. This localized engagement not only strengthens bonds within the company but also demonstrates to clients and neighbors the depth of the firm’s commitment to Las Vegas.About Scofield GroupScofield Group is a forward‑thinking real‑estate brokerage headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded by Kirby Scofield, the company specializes in residential, commercial, and investment properties. With a legacy of high‑volume production and a culture centered on mentorship, training, and technology, Scofield Group empowers agents to build scalable businesses while upholding integrity and balance.

