New National Guidebook Provides Roadmap for Canada's Pickleball Facility Development

TSS Pickleball Logo

As Canada's 1.54 million players face facility shortages, Total Sport Solutions CEO offers practitioner's perspective on turning guidelines into actual courts

From shopping malls to curling arenas to backyards, pickleball is creating community in places that were underutilized or overlooked.” — an Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickleball Canada just released its first-ever Facility Development Guidebook to address a critical problem: Canada's fastest-growing sport has 1.54 million players but nowhere near enough places to play. The comprehensive guide tells municipalities and developers what they should build. But translating blueprints into actual courts? That's where the real work begins."The guidebook tells municipalities and developers what to do," said Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions and Official Court Supplier for Pickleball Ontario. "We help them understand what actually happens when you try to convert a vacant mall or curling rink into a pickleball facility."The guidebook arrives as participation has surged 57% over three years, with facility shortage identified as one of the greatest barriers to participation. The sport's growth is driving creative solutions in unexpected places, and Total Sport Solutions is seeing this transformation firsthand."From shopping malls to curling arenas to backyards, pickleball is creating community in places that were underutilized or overlooked," Lintott said. "The guidebook provides the framework. Our job is helping each community find the right solution for their unique space."The guidebook identifies vacant malls and underutilized facilities as prime conversion opportunities. TSS has turned that theory into practice, opening Rally Pickleball's 17 courts in Mississauga's Sherwood Village Mall and Pickleplex's 7 courts in Barrie's Georgian Mall this January. The company has also helped Sarnia Golf & Curling Club convert their off-season curling arena, adding 400 members, and designed courts for Smash Pickleball in London, host of the 2025 Canadian National Pickleball League season opener.As participation continues to surge, the question isn't whether Canada needs more pickleball facilities. It's how quickly communities can turn planning documents into places where Canadians can actually play.Ian Lintott is available to speak with media about the state of pickleball in Canada and the infrastructure challenges facing the sport's continued growth.About Total Sport SolutionsTotal Sport Solutions is Canada's leader in pickleball and multi-sport installation, serving clients from backyard enthusiasts to major commercial facilities across Ontario and beyond. As Official Court Supplier for Pickleball Ontario, TSS specializes in premium sports courts built for Canadian conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.