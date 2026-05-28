Silver Star's 2026 Summer Season Opens With New Training Facility, and Packed Events

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A fully functioning village at 5,000 feet, with shops and restaurants, lifts spinning, and people enjoying the mountain vibe. ” — Michael Benedek, Executive Director of Destination Silver Star

SILVER STAR, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destination Silver Star is welcoming visitors to its 2026 summer season with Canada's second-largest mountain bike park, a summer-long events calendar that runs from trail running to craft beer, a new freestyle training facility built around an airbag jump overlooking the Okanagan Valley, and a campground at 1,609 metres that is still a largely well-kept secret.The mountain consistently runs about 10 degrees cooler than the valley floor - a straightforward fact that matters more as Okanagan summers intensify. While the valley bakes below, Silver Star's colourful pedestrian village operates at full capacity with lifts running, patios busy, kids on bikes everywhere, wildflower-filled hiking trails at the summit, and an events calendar that gives the mountain a different reason to visit nearly every month."Silver Star's winter fans are often pleasantly surprised to discover how spectacular it is when they visit here for the first time in summer,” said Michael Benedek, Executive Director of Destination Silver Star. "A fully functioning village at 5,000 feet, with shops and restaurants, lifts spinning, and people enjoying the mountain vibe. It feels like you’re hanging out in the most comfortable outdoor living room that you can imagine.”Canada's Second-Largest Bike Park - With Room on the TrailsSilver Star's mountain bike park covers terrain from green learner runs to double-black lines, with guided trail tours available for those just getting started. Riders consistently flag something the stats don't capture: space. The trail network is large enough that most days, you won't have someone on your wheel.The standout for experienced riders is Beowulf - a 35-kilometre cross-country route carrying an IMBA Epic designation, awarded by the International Mountain Bike Association to fewer than 40 trails worldwide. With old-growth forest sections, Monashee Mountain viewpoints that aren't reachable any other way, and more than 1,000 metres of descent, Beowulf is a full-day commitment. It's built for fit cross-country riders, e-bikers extending their range, and trail runners looking for a genuinely big day out.Bike rentals and lift passes are available through the mountain operator at skisilverstar.com New for 2026: Silver Star Freestyle Club Summer Training FacilityThe Silver Star Freestyle Club is opening a summer training facility this July - centred on a large landing airbag positioned with views across the Okanagan Valley. It is the first facility of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, and has been designed to draw freestyle clubs from across North America looking for a summer venue to train and progress."The Freestyle Club has worked hard to make this happen," said Benedek. "We're going to have families and clubs coming from all over. It signals that Silver Star isn't just a ski hill that happens to have summer trails - it's a year-round athletic destination."A Summer's Worth of Reasons to VisitSilver Star's 2026 events calendar runs from late June through to the close of the season:Slay the Dragon (June 20–21) is an annual trail running race with multiple distances, put on by a local trail running organization Bush Babes & Bro’s Trail Running, drawing hundreds of registered participants to the mountain each year.Summer Spectacular (June 27) Silver Star's colourful village turns into a carnival themed celebration for one unforgettable Saturday, and everyone's invited. Enjoy gondola rides, carnival games, snacks, performers, an artisan market, and an inflatable zone to the mountain. All proceeds from fundraising activities go directly to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, so all the fun does a little good in the community.North Okanagan Cycling Society Pedal Fest (July 11–12) brings a full weekend of enduro riding and trail discovery to the mountain.Crankworx Silver Star (August 6–9) is Silver Star's largest summer event. Last year it drew approximately 9,000 spectators and competitors from around the world for four days of racing, music, art, and mountain bike culture. The athletes compete at a world-class level. The energy is worth experiencing even for people who don't own a bike.Wine Fest (July 4) and Beer & Cider Fest (August 29) are perennial anchors on the summer calendar. Celebrate local flavours and culture by sipping through Okanagan wineries and raising a glass to over 25 craft breweries and cideries from across the province. Full dates and registration details at destinationsilverstar.com /events.Beyond the Bike ParkSilver Star's gondola operates on select days all summer - wheelchair accessible and pet friendly - with approximately 10 kilometres of wildflower-filled hiking trails at the summit and panoramic Monashee Mountain views. The Gnome Roam is a self-guided scavenger hunt that starts at the top of the gondola: pick up a map at the ticket office, find roughly 30 hidden gnomes scattered across the mountaintop. It sounds simple. It works on everyone.The village also now hosts Gallery Artiva, a new gallery from Raffaella Vaz and Crispin Lipscomb representing local artisan craftspeople from across the North Okanagan. Pump tracks in the village stay busy from morning to well into the evening.For visitors looking to stay on the mountain, the Upper BX Campground offers 36 dry camping sites at elevation, connected to the village by a gravel path. Reservations through skisilverstar.com.Connect with Destination Silver Star on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube with the hashtag #MySilverStar.About Destination Silver Star Destination Silver Star is the destination marketing and management organization for Silver Star, a vibrant mid-mountain village nestled in the Monashee Mountain Range of BC's Okanagan Valley. A not-for-profit, membership-based organization founded in 2020, DSS exists to protect, enhance, and promote the magic of Silver Star by growing the local economy through marketing, media relations, events, research, and destination development. With approximately 1,000 members spanning accommodations, attractions, dining, retail, and homeowners, DSS represents the full community of Silver Star, a mountain destination known for its village charm, 69km of downhill bike trails, 105km of nordic trails, and 3,304 acres of skiable terrain. Learn more at destinationsilverstar.com.

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