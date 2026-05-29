MaxiSend Celebrates Agent Partnerships of Up to 20 Years as Network Continues to Grow

Long-term agents across Texas reflect on two decades of community service, business growth, and the partnerships that made it possible

These are small business owners who have invested years in their communities.” — Gabriel Manjarrez, CEO of Maxitransfers Corporation

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaxiSend , one of the largest agent-based international money transfer companies in the United States, is highlighting the depth and longevity of its independent agent network, with partnerships spanning up to 20 years across the country. As the company continues to expand its global reach, its agent relationships remain the foundation of its business model and its connection to the communities it serves.Unlike app-based transfer services, MaxiSend operates primarily through a network of independently owned small businesses including corner stores, tax offices, and neighborhood shops authorized to process international money transfers on behalf of their customers. These agent locations are often the first point of contact for immigrant and diaspora communities sending money home, and the relationships built there go well beyond a single transaction. MaxiSend currently operates more than 4,500 authorized agent locations across 47 states, supported by more than 130,000 payment points globally.Carlos Lara has operated his MaxiSend location in Garland, Texas for nearly 20 years. He didn’t start with capital or an existing business. When he relocated from California during the housing crisis, MaxiSend helped him structure a plan to acquire his first location and get off the ground.“When I moved from California to Texas and this business became available, I didn’t have the capital to buy it,” Lara said. “I spoke with people at the company and they offered me a plan. They trusted me. They saw an opportunity that we could build together. And from that point on, whenever I ran into any kind of situation, I went to them and they always came through for me.”Lara eventually grew to three locations and has spent two decades building relationships with customers, schools, and neighbors across his community. Today his business is as much a neighborhood institution as it is a financial services location.Mary Mendoza has operated her MaxiSend location in Houston for ten years. She started small, with 12 transfers a day as a milestone. Through consistency and a focus on customer service, she built a location where customers become regulars, regulars become friends, and milestones get celebrated together.“I remember clearly when we first opened this agency. It was a very small place. Getting through 12 transfers in a day felt like a real accomplishment,” Mendoza said. “But over time, with patience and consistency, and by focusing on good customer service, we slowly grew. This work has taught me that it goes way beyond just sending money.”The depth of these partnerships reflects a model MaxiSend has built over 25 years: equip agents with competitive rates and reliable infrastructure, and invest in the relationships that keep customers coming back.“The agent network is the backbone of what we do,” said Gabriel Manjarrez, CEO of Maxitransfers Corporation. “These are small business owners who have invested years in their communities. Our job is to give them the tools and the support to do that work well.”MaxiSend serves customers sending money to more than 50 countries, with primary corridors in Latin America, Vietnam, and the Philippines.###About Maxitransfers, LLCMaxitransfers, LLC is a licensed Money Services Business providing international money transfers, bill payments, mobile top-ups, and domestic transfers. The company operates more than 5,000 agent locations across 47 states and serves customers sending money to over 50 countries, with primary corridors to Latin America, Vietnam, and the Philippines. MaxiSend is authorized in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. NMLS ID 979622. Services include international money transfers, bill payments, mobile top-ups, and domestic transfers. For more information, visit http://maxisend.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.