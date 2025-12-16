Tri by Lili Gendelman Wins Silver in A' Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design Award

Tri

Innovative Wooden Construction Toy Recognized for Excellence in Design, Sustainability, and Playability

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of toy design, has announced Tri by Lili Gendelman as a Silver Award winner in the Toy, Game and Hobby Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Tri within the toy industry.Tri's Silver A' Design Award win is significant for both the brand and the toy industry as a whole. It showcases the growing importance of sustainable, eco-friendly toys that foster creativity and imagination in children. This recognition validates Tri's alignment with current industry trends and its potential to positively influence toy design standards and practices.Tri is a unique wooden construction game that stands out from typical block sets. Its distinct geometric pieces allow for the creation of countless abstract structures, encouraging open-ended play and artistic expression. The toy is crafted from sustainable materials and features a thoughtfully designed packaging that eliminates the need for printed instructions, exemplifying Tri's commitment to eco-friendliness.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivator for the Tri team to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable toy design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the use of eco-friendly materials and innovative design principles, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the toy industry as a whole.Tri was designed by Lilian Gendelman (CEO, Design Director), Amanda Boetsch (Product Design, Material Investigation), and Lucas Kaufman (Product Design, Content Creation).Interested parties may learn more at:About Lili GendelmanLili Gendelman is a Chilean designer who founded CNC Objects in 2022 after returning from New York City with a Masters degree in Architecture. Gendelman's design philosophy emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and functionality, aiming to bring design closer to people through high-quality, durable products. Tri is one of the first products launched under the CNC Objects brand, reflecting Gendelman's commitment to creating circular and fair trade economy.About Tri, play without boundaries!Tri is a product of CNC Objects, a workshop that merges digital manufacturing and traditional carpentry to create innovative, sustainable wooden objects. The brand aspires to be globally recognized for its commitment to aesthetic design, innovation, function, and sustainability, while creating a positive social and environmental impact through the promotion of sustainable development and circular economy.About TriTri is a wooden construction game that encourages creativity and imagination through open-ended play. Designed and manufactured by CNC Objects, Tri embodies the brand's core values of innovation, sustainability, and functionality. The game is available in various sizes and eco-friendly versions, offering a range of options for children and adults alike.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a significant contribution to the advancement of the toy industry. Recipients are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovation in toy design, user engagement, safety considerations, educational value, design aesthetics, durability, playability, cultural relevance, sustainable materials, inclusivity, age appropriateness, market potential, creativity, functionality, emotional connection, social impact, adaptability to trends, packaging design, value for money, and ease of manufacturing.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. It spans all industries and welcomes entries from all countries, with the ultimate aim of recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. The competition is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award seeks to inspire and drive forward the cycle of innovation and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldentoyawards.com

