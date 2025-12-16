Immerso by Tiago Silva Dias Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Immerso

Tiago Silva Dias Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Hotel Design in Ericeira, Portugal

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of architecture , has announced Immerso by Tiago Silva Dias as the Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design of the Immerso Hotel, which seamlessly blends modernity with the natural landscape of Ericeira, Portugal.The Immerso Hotel's award-winning design showcases the importance of harmonizing architectural interventions with the surrounding environment. By embracing sustainability principles and leveraging local climate conditions, the project sets a benchmark for eco-friendly tourism developments. This recognition underscores the growing demand for architecture that prioritizes environmental responsibility while delivering functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces.Immerso Hotel's design stands out for its thoughtful integration of the structures into the valley setting, complemented by the commanding presence of the ocean. The use of exposed concrete, pine wood, and mineral-inspired finishes creates a cohesive aesthetic that draws inspiration from the natural context. The scattered smaller constructions on the gentle slopes and prominent buildings on the hilltops pay homage to the principles of southern Iberian architecture, resulting in a harmonious dialogue between nature and design.The Silver A' Design Award for Immerso Hotel serves as a testament to Tiago Silva Dias' commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable architecture. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize the delicate balance between modern interventions and the preservation of cultural and environmental heritage. As the architecture industry continues to evolve, the Immerso Hotel stands as a shining example of how innovative design can enhance user experiences while minimizing ecological impact.Architect: Tiago Silva DiasInterested parties may learn more about the award-winning Immerso Hotel design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Silva Dias ArquitectosSince 1995, Silva Dias Arquitectos has been dedicated to all areas of activity within the field of architecture, pursuing an informed and reflective practice. The firm's work is characterized by close collaboration with clients, aiming to find convergent solutions that adhere to the architectural principles of the Vitruvian axiom—firmitas, utilitas, and venustas ("Strength, Utility, and Beauty") - for the programs they address.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing architectural practices through their mastery of criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and design originality. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. By honoring creative minds and promoting the principles of good design, the award seeks to drive inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world.Learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your projects at:

