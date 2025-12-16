Client Vs Designers Board Game by Benny Leung Wins Silver in A'Graphics, Illustration, Visual Communication Design Award

Client Vs Designers

Innovative Board Game Inspired by Client-Designer Relationship Dynamics Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Benny Leung as a winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for the exceptional board game "Client Vs Designers". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Leung's innovative design within the graphic industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of creativity and functionality.The "Client Vs Designers" board game holds particular relevance for professionals in the graphic design industry, as it playfully explores the dynamics and challenges often faced in client-designer relationships. By addressing a relatable theme, the game not only provides entertainment but also serves as a conversation starter, fostering understanding and collaboration between designers and their clients. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the industry, where effective communication and mutual understanding are key to successful project outcomes.Leung's award-winning design stands out for its unique concept, which draws inspiration from the classic game of Animal Chess while cleverly adapting it to the context of client-designer interactions. The game features carefully crafted illustrations depicting various job positions on both the client and designer sides, each with different rankings to simulate the power dynamics at play. The use of transparent acrylic pieces and screen-printed illustrations adds a tactile and visual appeal, enhancing the overall gaming experience.The recognition bestowed by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Benny Leung's creative prowess and dedication to pushing the boundaries of game design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within Leung's brand, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. The award also motivates the entire team behind "Client Vs Designers" to continue striving for originality and impact in their work, without necessarily implying dominance over the industry.Client Vs Designers was designed by Benny Leung, who served as the Creative Director and Designer, and Step Cheung, who contributed as the Illustrator.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "Client Vs Designers" board game at the dedicated page created by the A' Design Awards:About Benny LeungBorn in Hong Kong, Benny Leung grew up in Vancouver, Canada. With over 20 years of experience, he has made significant contributions as an animator, graphic designer, director, and creative director. Leung's unique perspective and dedication to precision and virtuosity shine through in his work. As a purveyor of taste and style, he actively expands his creative circle through diverse collaborations, finding innovative solutions for partners from both the East and West.About BLCH Ltd.BLCH believes that quality and originality are the key ingredients for compelling storytelling. The company's approach centers around sparking each story with an original thought, idea, or concept that fuels every word and image. It is through these creative fusions that BLCH develops innovative solutions tailored to their clients' needs, consistently delivering engaging and impactful narratives.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically striking creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of outstanding expertise, creativity, and innovation in graphic design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including talented graphic designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By taking part in this esteemed award, entrants have the chance to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional design capabilities. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensures that only the most deserving works are recognized. Winning the A' Design Award in this category provides an opportunity to garner international acclaim and elevate one's status within the competitive graphic design industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://worldgraphicsawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.