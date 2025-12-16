Celebrate Christmas at the Canyon with Free Admission for Kids at Grand Canyon West

Families invited to experience holiday magic, Hualapai culture and canyon adventures together

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Grand Canyon West transforms into a destination for unforgettable family memories, inviting guests to celebrate Christmas at the Canyon with festive experiences and an unbeatable family offer: Kids ages 5–12 visit FREE with the purchase of an adult All-Access Pass.Welcoming visitors with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, Grand Canyon West offers a festive atmosphere unlike anywhere else; combining holiday cheer with the natural beauty of America’s Only Natural Wonder and the living culture of the Hualapai Tribe.Families can capture the spirit of the season with a photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the world-famous Skywalk, a glass bridge that feels like you’re hovering 4,000 feet above the canyon floor, creating a holiday memory unlike anything else in the world.“We invite families to trade the stress of gift shopping for the joy of shared memories exploring the Grand Canyon, connecting with Hualapai culture and witnessing one of the world’s greatest wonders together,” said Todd Howell, Chief Executive Officer for Grand Canyon Resort Corporation.Promotion Details:- A maximum of two children (ages 5–12) go FREE with each paid adult All-Access Pass- Offer must be redeemed on-site at the Grand Canyon West Main Terminal- Offer cannot be combined with other promotions- Children under 4 receive free admission year-roundThe All-Access Pass includes general admission, Skywalk entry, hop-on/hop-off shuttle access, canyon viewpoints, cultural experiences hosted by the Hualapai Tribe, unlimited arcade play, the zipline (first-come, first-served), a $10 meal voucher and a $10 merchandise voucher.For more information, please visit https://grandcanyonwest.com/kids-promo/ About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Grand Canyon WestThe Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe, welcomes millions of visitors each year to experience America’s only natural wonder of the world. The corporation’s properties include the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, Zipline at Grand Canyon West, Hualapai Lodge, the Cabins at Grand Canyon West, and the Sky View Restaurant. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grandcanyonwest.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram ###

