Nevada Residents Get 2-for-1 All-Access Passes at Grand Canyon West in October

Free admission for Las Vegas locals who live on Hualapai Way or Grand Canyon Drive with valid ID

We invite you to walk the Skywalk, take in the canyon’s beauty, and experience the traditions, history and hospitality that make this destination truly unique.” — Todd Howell, Chief Executive Officer for Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, Grand Canyon West is inviting Nevada residents to experience America’s Only Natural Wonder of the World with a special offer celebrating locals, community and culture.Throughout the month, all Nevada residents who present a valid state ID will receive a 2-for-1 deal on the All-Access Pass , which includes entry to the legendary Skywalk glass bridge, shuttle service to multiple viewpoints, and access to cultural exhibits.In addition, Las Vegas residents with an ID showing an address on Hualapai Way or Grand Canyon Drive, and Reno residents with an address on Grand Canyon Blvd., will receive free admission during the month of October. (Address must be listed on ID to qualify).Located a relaxing and scenic two-hour drive from Las Vegas, Grand Canyon West is situated on the Hualapai Native American Reservation and is owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe.“We’re excited to celebrate our Nevada neighbors with this special offer,” said Todd Howell, Chief Executive Officer for Grand Canyon Resort Corporation. “Grand Canyon West is not only home to breathtaking views, but also to the living culture of the Hualapai people. We invite you to walk the Skywalk, take in the canyon’s beauty, and experience the traditions, history and hospitality that make this destination truly unique.”The All-Access Pass includes:✓ General admission to all of Grand Canyon West✓ Access to the world-famous Skywalk, a glass bridge suspended 4,000 feet above the canyon floor✓ Complementary hop-on, hop-off shuttle service to scenic viewpoints including Eagle Point, Guano Point and Hualapai Point✓ Zipline adventure (available on a first-come, first-served basis)✓ Unlimited arcade games✓ Cultural performances and experiences hosted by members of the Hualapai Tribe✓ $10 meal voucher at on-site dining locations✓ $10 merchandise voucher for use at gift shopsThe All-Access Pass can be purchased on-site at Grand Canyon West. For more information, please visit http://www.grandcanyonwest.com/tickets/all-access-pass-information About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Grand Canyon West:The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe, welcomes millions of visitors each year to experience America’s only natural wonder of the world. The corporation’s properties include the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, Zipline at Grand Canyon West, Hualapai Lodge, the Cabins at Grand Canyon West, and the Sky View Restaurant. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grandcanyonwest.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.