Grand Canyon West Offers 2-for-1 Deal on All-Access Pass for National Park Annual Pass Holders

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Parks face limited or closed operations during the federal government shutdown, Grand Canyon West is welcoming travelers with a special offer. Throughout the duration of the government shutdown, holders of a valid National Park Annual Pass can receive a 2-for-1 deal on Grand Canyon West's All-Access Pass , which includes full access to all of Grand Canyon West, entry to the legendary Skywalk, shuttle rides to scenic viewpoints, cultural exhibits, and more.Located a scenic two-hour drive from Las Vegas, Grand Canyon West is owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe and offers guests both natural beauty and cultural experiences. Visitors can walk 4,000 feet above the canyon floor on the world-famous Skywalk, explore Hualapai history and traditions through exhibits and performances, and enjoy dining and adventure activities along the West Rim.The All-Access Pass benefits include:- General admission to all of Grand Canyon West- Access to the world-famous Skywalk, a glass bridge suspended 4,000 feet above the canyon floor- Complementary hop-on, hop-off shuttle service to scenic viewpoints including Eagle Point, Guano Point and Hualapai Point- Zipline adventure- Unlimited arcade games- Cultural performances and experiences hosted by members of the Hualapai Tribe- $10 meal voucher at on-site dining locations- $10 merchandise voucher for use at gift shopsThe 2-for-1 offer is available on-site with presentation of a valid National Park Annual Pass. For more information, please visit https://grandcanyonwest.com/tickets/all-access-pass-information About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Grand Canyon West:The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe, welcomes millions of visitors each year to experience America’s only natural wonder of the world. The corporation’s properties include the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, Zipline at Grand Canyon West, Hualapai Lodge, the Cabins at Grand Canyon West, and the Sky View Restaurant. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grandcanyonwest.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram ###

