Kanakaris & Associates Encourages End-of-Year Giving while Boosting Retirement Planning

This holiday season, we want to make sure our clients understand how they can reduce their taxes and increase their retirement savings through smart charitable giving strategies.” — Mark Kanakaris, Founding President of Kanakaris & Associates

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanakaris & Associates , a full-service, fiduciary wealth management firm based in Woodstock, Ga. is encouraging individuals and families to optimize their year-end giving as part of a holistic wealth management strategy. The firm is offering complimentary consultations to help clients understand how charitable donations can reduce their tax burdens and enhance their retirement planning.Year-end giving can be a powerful tool to help people give back to their communities while also boosting their financial futures. By contributing to charities before Dec. 31, individuals can take advantage of tax deductions and potentially lower their taxable income for the year. Additionally, strategic gifts can play a critical role in improving long-term retirement outcomes.“We encourage our clients to approach year-end giving as part of their overall financial and retirement strategy,” said Mark Kanakaris, Founding President of Kanakaris & Associates. “This holiday season, we want to make sure our clients understand how they can reduce their taxes and increase their retirement savings through smart charitable giving strategies.”Kanakaris & Associates' complimentary consultation offers guidance on various giving strategies, such as:- Charitable donations to reduce taxable income- Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD) for clients 70½ or older- Donor-Advised Funds (DAF) for tax-efficient giving- Gifting appreciated assets to avoid capital gains taxIn addition to wealth management services, Kanakaris & Associates is partnered with Cherokee Tax Group , also founded and run by Mark Kanakaris. This partner firm provides specialized tax services to help clients navigate the upcoming tax season. Cherokee Tax Group’s team of experienced professionals works alongside Kanakaris & Associates to ensure clients receive a full, integrated financial and tax strategy.As tax season approaches, Cherokee Tax Group can assist clients with preparing their taxes, including maximizing deductions and credits, optimizing year-end contributions, and ensuring their overall tax strategy aligns with long-term financial goals.To learn more about these opportunities and book a free consultation, visit kanakarisassociates.com.To learn more about how Cherokee Tax Group can help you prepare for the upcoming tax season, visit https://www.cherokeetaxgroup.com/ ###About Kanakaris & AssociatesKanakaris & Associates is a full-service, fiduciary wealth management firm based in Woodstock, Ga. The firm offers comprehensive financial planning services including retirement, tax, and estate planning. With a focus on personalized solutions, Kanakaris & Associates works to help clients achieve long-term financial success while ensuring their plans are aligned with their values. Learn more at kanakarisassociates.com.

